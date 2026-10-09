Exp Realty Announces Plans To Launch In Switzerland, As European Expansion Grows To 11 Countries

Mehrdad Bonakdar

LONDON, CITY OF LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- eXp Realtyhas today announced its plans to expand into Switzerland, marking the latest stage of its continued European growth, with international property industry veteran and 15-year Swiss resident Mehrdad Bonakdar, appointed as CEO of eXp Switzerland.eXp Realty to expand its European footprinteXp Realty first launched in Europe with its expansion into the UK in 2019, before expanding into a further nine European countries, with the most recent being Luxembourg in March of this year.Switzerland will be the next market to join its growing European footprint and the 11th European country where real estate agents can benefit from the eXp Realty platform. Globally, eXp Realty operates across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Oceania.Strength of Swiss property market presents significant opportunityThe announcement comes at a time when the Swiss property market continues to demonstrate sustained strength. The latest Swiss Federal Statistical Office Residential Property Price Index shows that residential property prices increased by 3.6% in the year to Q2 2026 and have climbed by 21.3% over the last five years.Financing conditions have also improved substantially compared with three years ago. Swiss National Bank data shows that between July 2023 and July 2026, rates on new one-year fixed mortgages fell from 2.96% to 1.47%, with two-year fixed rates falling from 2.97% to 1.54%, three-year rates from 2.96% to 1.64%, and five-year rates from 2.94% to 1.78%.There are also signs of positive momentum in the current market. The number of new mortgage loans increased by 3.8% between Q1 and Q2 2026, driven by a 7.6% quarterly increase in new mortgages for owner-occupied residential property.Experienced leadership to spearhead Swiss expansionLeading eXp Realty's expansion into Switzerland will be Mehrdad Bonakdar, who brings more than 34 years of international real estate experience.Bonakdar previously acquired a three-person boutique agency in Mallorca and developed it into KENSINGTON Finest Properties International AG, growing the business to more than 90 locations across five countries before selling the international group in 2023.His previous experience also includes leading Engel & Völkers' expansion across Dubai and the Middle East.Head of eXp UK and Europe, Adam Day, commented:“Switzerland expansion represents an exciting next step in eXp Realty's continued European expansion. It is a market that has demonstrated considerable long-term strength, whilst the improved financing environment and current momentum within the owner-occupier market provide a positive backdrop as we establish our presence.“Just as importantly, we have the right person to spearhead that expansion. Mehrdad has more than three decades of international real estate experience and has already demonstrated his ability to build and scale a real estate business across multiple markets. Combined with 15 years living in Switzerland, that experience gives us great confidence in his ability to establish and grow eXp in the Swiss market.”CEO of eXp Switzerland, Mehrdad Bonakdar, commented:“Having spent much of my career building and scaling real estate businesses, I see enormous potential in what the eXp model can offer real estate professionals in Switzerland.“The combination of a cloud-based model, competitive commission structure and agent-centric technology provides an opportunity to address some of the structural challenges agents face around operational overhead, scalability and the cost of building their own brand.“After 15 years living in Switzerland, I am incredibly excited to be leading this next stage of eXp Realty's European expansion and to use the experience I have gained over the last 34 years to build something significant here.”Data tables and sourcesSwiss residential property price data sourced from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office Residential Property Price Index (IMPI).Mortgage interest rate data sourced from the Swiss National Bank.New mortgage lending data sourced from the Swiss National Bank.Full data tables can be viewed online here.

James Lockett

ProperPR

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eXp Realty announces plans to launch in Switzerland, as European expansion grows to 11 countries News Provided By ProperPR October 09, 2026, 06:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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