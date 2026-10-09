Bed Bug Control CA Launches Free Bed Bug Quote Service For 338 California Cities

Bed Bug Control CA connects Californians with licensed local pest control companies for free bed bug quotes.

The free referral service connects California homes and businesses with licensed local pest control companies for bed bug inspection and treatment.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bed Bug Control CA has launched a free referral service that helps California homeowners, renters, landlords and businesses get bed bug quotes from independent, licensed pest control companies. The service now has local pages for 338 California cities and towns, from San Diego and Long Beach to Fresno and San Francisco.Bed bugs often arrive in luggage after a trip, inside used furniture, or with boxes and bags during a move. They hide in mattress seams, bed frames, couches and wall gaps, and they can spread from one unit to the next in apartment buildings. Many people do not know who to call or what treatment they need. Bed Bug Control CA was set up to make that first step simple.How the service worksA caller or website visitor shares a few details about the problem. Bed Bug Control CA then connects them with a licensed local pest control company. That company inspects the home, explains the findings, and gives a written plan with the method and the price before any work starts. Bed Bug Control CA does not perform treatments itself. The quote is free and there is no obligation to book.Treatment options offered by the referred companies- K9 inspection, where a trained dog helps find live bugs and eggs- Heat treatment, which is often completed in a single visit- Chemical treatment, which usually takes two or three visits- Steam and lower-chemical options, plus mattress encasements- Fumigation for severe or widespread infestationsThe right method depends on the size of the home, how far the bugs have spread, and the type of building.Local pages for each cityEach city page covers the neighborhoods and ZIP codes in that area, the common ways bed bugs get into local homes, and the treatment options available. For example, the Encinitas page covers Leucadia, Olivenhain, Old Encinitas, New Encinitas and Cardiff By The Sea (ZIP 92024), plus nearby Solana Beach, Carlsbad and Del Mar. People outside the listed cities can call to check whether their ZIP code is covered.Information for California landlordsThe website also gives a plain-language summary of landlord duties under California Civil Code sections 1954.600 to 1954.605, including giving tenants a bed bug notice, not renting a unit with a known infestation, and sharing inspection findings with tenants within two business days.Typical cost rangesTo help people plan, the website lists typical US cost ranges based on published industry data, such as $300 to $600 for a K9 inspection and $1,500 to $6,200 for a whole-home treatment. Actual quotes depend on the home and the method chosen.To request a free quote, call (888) 752-0103 or visit bedbugcontrolca.About Bed Bug Control CABed Bug Control CA is a free referral service based in San Diego, California. It connects people across California with independent, licensed pest control companies for bed bug inspection and treatment. The service is free for callers, and the referred company provides the quote and does the work.

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Bed Bug Control CA Launches Free Bed Bug Quote Service for 338 California Cities News Provided By Bed Bug Control CA October 09, 2026, 07:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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