Leagend JS300 PRO Series Debuts On Kickstarter, Advancing Intelligent Vehicle Starting Technology

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 PRO on Kickstarter

leagend JS300 PRO Series combines battery-free SuperCap technology, intelligent battery monitoring and extreme-weather performance for smarter vehicle starting.

- leagend ManagementLAS VEGAS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As vehicles become increasingly dependent on reliable electrical systems, battery performance has become a critical factor influencing everyday mobility. Addressing the challenges of extreme temperatures, battery aging and unexpected starting failures, automotive technology brand leagend is introducing a new approach to vehicle starting reliability with its latest JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D battery-free SuperCap jump starter systems.Following the upcoming Kickstarter launch of“leagend JS300 PRO: One System. Two Ways to Start.”, the company highlights the intelligent technologies behind the new systems, combining battery-free supercapacitor technology, advanced battery monitoring, intelligent control functions and proactive battery management to help drivers maintain greater confidence in every journey.Unlike traditional portable jump starters designed primarily for emergency use, the leagend JS300 PRO series is developed as a permanently installed vehicle system that continuously connects with the vehicle's starting battery, providing intelligent starting assistance while monitoring key battery conditions.Engineered for Extreme Weather PerformanceVehicle batteries face significant challenges under extreme environmental conditions. Cold temperatures can reduce available starting power, while high temperatures can accelerate battery aging and degradation.Designed for demanding operating environments, the leagend JS300 PRO series supports reliable operation across an extensive temperature range of −40°C to 80°C.At the core of the system is battery-free SuperCap technology, which stores energy through electrostatic charge rather than chemical reactions. This architecture enables rapid energy release for high-current starting assistance while eliminating dependence on an internal lithium battery commonly found in conventional portable jump starters.By combining extreme-temperature capability with permanent vehicle installation, JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D are designed to support drivers facing challenging conditions, including harsh climates, long vehicle storage periods, frequent short trips and aging vehicle batteries.Transforming Battery Data into Actionable InsightsA major advancement of the JS300 PRO series is its ability to provide intelligent battery monitoring beyond traditional jump-starting functions.Through the leagend smart app, users can access important information about their vehicle battery and starting system, including:.State of Charge (SoC).State of Health (SoH).Cold Cranking Amps (CCA).Battery voltage.Starting performance.Temperature information.Historical starting recordsBy continuously monitoring battery conditions, the system enables drivers to better understand battery performance and identify potential issues before they lead to unexpected failures.This represents a shift from reactive emergency solutions toward proactive vehicle battery management.Intelligent Control Through Self-Learning ModeThe JS300 PRO series introduces Self-Learning Mode, designed to enhance the intelligence of the starting system.By analyzing vehicle starting behavior and battery conditions, the system can better understand the characteristics of each vehicle and optimize its operating logic accordingly.This intelligent adaptation helps provide a more personalized starting experience while reducing unnecessary intervention, allowing the system to work more efficiently with different vehicle conditions.Drive Mode Integrates SuperCap Technology into Everyday Vehicle OperationBeyond emergency starting, JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D are designed to become part of the vehicle's daily electrical ecosystem through Drive Mode.When the vehicle is operating, Drive Mode enables the system to intelligently manage its relationship with the vehicle battery and starting system. The technology is designed to support transient electrical demands while maintaining the system's integrated operation.After the vehicle is switched off, the system automatically returns to its appropriate standby state.Through Drive Mode, leagend extends the role of a jump starter from an emergency tool into an intelligent vehicle power-management solution.Supporting Longer Battery Performance Through Proactive ProtectionBattery failure is often the result of gradual performance decline rather than a sudden event. By monitoring critical battery indicators including SoH and CCA, the JS300 PRO series provides drivers with greater visibility into battery condition.Through intelligent starting assistance and continuous monitoring, the system is designed to help reduce unnecessary stress on the vehicle battery and support longer battery service life.For vehicles exposed to demanding driving conditions, frequent starts, extended parking periods or extreme climates, proactive battery awareness can help improve maintenance decisions and overall ownership experience.JS300 PRO-D Brings Battery Intelligence Directly Into the VehicleBuilding on the JS300 PRO platform, the JS300 PRO-D adds a solar-assisted onboard display designed to provide convenient access to essential vehicle and system information.The integrated display allows drivers to view key data, including State of Charge (SoC), directly from inside the vehicle without opening the mobile app.Together, the onboard display and smart app create two complementary interaction experiences:.Onboard Display: Quick access to essential information while driving..Smart App: Detailed battery insights, monitoring data and historical analysis.This combination gives drivers greater flexibility in understanding and managing their vehicle's starting system.A New Generation of Intelligent Vehicle Starting TechnologyWith JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D, leagend is expanding the definition of a jump starter.By combining:.Battery-free SuperCap technology.Extreme-weather performance.SoC, SoH and CCA monitoring.Self-Learning Mode.Drive Mode.Smart app connectivity.Solar-assisted onboard display (JS300 PRO-D)the JS300 PRO series represents a move toward intelligent vehicle protection-helping drivers not only respond to battery problems but better understand and manage battery performance before problems occur.“The future of vehicle starting is not only about delivering power when a battery fails, but about understanding and protecting the battery before failure happens,” said a leagend representative.“With JS300 PRO and JS300 PRO-D, we combine SuperCap technology, intelligent monitoring and proactive battery management to create a smarter vehicle experience.”Available on Kickstarter October 9The leagend JS300 PRO Kickstarter campaign, titled“One System. Two Ways to Start.”, officially begins on October 9, 2026, introducing the next generation of battery-free SuperCap starting technology.The campaign will feature:leagend JS300 PRO - A permanently installed battery-free SuperCap jump starter with intelligent battery monitoring, Self-Learning Mode, Drive Mode and smart app connectivity.leagend JS300 PRO-D - Adds a solar-assisted onboard display for convenient monitoring of vehicle battery and SuperCap system data.For more information, visit the official Kickstarter campaign launching on October 9, 2026.Please click here to enter the campaign directly.About leagendWith more than 20 years of experience in automotive electronics, leagend develops and manufactures battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools, thermal imaging products and battery-free SuperCap jump starters.Driven by strong product development and R&D capabilities, leagend continues to develop practical automotive technologies designed to improve vehicle maintenance, starting reliability and everyday driving confidence.Media & Business Inquiries:...

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend JS300 PRO Series Debuts on Kickstarter, Advancing Intelligent Vehicle Starting Technology News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 09, 2026, 07:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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