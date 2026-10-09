Ecer Expands AI-Powered Services To Help Smes Grow Their Global Trade Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ecer integrates AI-powered customer service and workflow automation to help small and medium-sized exporters improve buyer engagement and global operations.

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Integrated AI tools streamline buyer communication, automate routine operations and support more efficient cross-border business developmentAs global trade competition intensifies and customer acquisition costs rise, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to improve international sales operations and strengthen their global market presence. Ecer, a mobile-first B2B foreign trade marketplace, is integrating AI capabilities across key stages of the export process to help businesses connect with international buyers and develop more sustainable growth strategies.For many exporters, the challenge extends beyond finding potential customers. Language barriers, time-zone differences, delayed responses and labor-intensive operational tasks can slow purchasing decisions and limit opportunities to convert inquiries into orders. Ecer's AI initiatives focus on addressing these challenges through multilingual customer service, workflow automation and integrated digital tools.Multilingual AI Customer Service Supports International Buyer EngagementIn cross-border trade, delayed communication can cause exporters to miss potential sales opportunities, particularly when inquiries arrive outside local business hours. Ecer's multilingual AI customer service system is designed to help businesses respond to international inquiries more consistently by combining real-time translation, industry-specific terminology and intelligent response capabilities.One example involves Guangzhou Micron Vending Technology Co., Ltd., a vending machine supplier that received a late-night inquiry from a buyer in Belgium. According to the case provided by the company, the inquiry included complex requirements and numerous technical specifications.Ecer's AI customer service system engaged with the buyer, interpreted the inquiry and guided the customer through the process of providing additional information. The interaction ultimately resulted in an order, and the buyer subsequently became a repeat customer.The case illustrates how AI-assisted communication can help exporters maintain engagement across time zones, clarify technical requirements and support the purchasing process without relying exclusively on manual responses during local business hours.Automating Routine Tasks to Free Resources for GrowthBeyond customer communication, routine operational work remains a significant challenge for many export-oriented SMEs. Product information updates, content maintenance and customer follow-ups can consume substantial staff time, leaving fewer resources for product development, market expansion and relationship management.Ecer is incorporating AI into repetitive workflows to help businesses reduce manual workloads and maintain more consistent online operations. By automating selected routine tasks, companies can redirect staff attention toward activities that require human judgment, including product positioning, commercial negotiations and strategic customer development.For smaller exporters operating with limited resources, this approach can help improve operational continuity while supporting more focused business planning.Integrating AI Across the Export Sales ProcessThe value of AI in international trade extends beyond individual applications. Its broader potential lies in connecting customer acquisition, inquiry management, supplier information and customer follow-up into a more coordinated workflow.Ecer's approach is to integrate AI capabilities into key stages of the digital export process, supporting both initial buyer engagement and subsequent sales activities. This model reflects a wider shift in B2B commerce, where businesses are moving from adopting isolated digital tools toward building more integrated systems for managing international sales.For exporters, better coordination between these functions can help reduce information gaps, improve response consistency and support more informed commercial decisions.From Digital Efficiency to Long-Term Brand DevelopmentAs international buyers gain access to more suppliers and product information online, competition increasingly depends on more than price and production capacity. Clear product communication, responsive service and a consistent digital presence are also important factors in building buyer confidence and developing long-term business relationships.AI can help SMEs present technical information in multiple languages, maintain more responsive customer interactions and manage digital operations with greater consistency. These capabilities may help smaller businesses strengthen their international market presence without proportionally increasing their operational workload.Ecer's AI strategy reflects this broader evolution in export trade: from using digital platforms primarily to display products toward building more integrated capabilities for customer engagement and business development.As AI adoption continues to expand across global commerce, the ability to combine technology with product expertise and reliable customer service is likely to become an increasingly important consideration for SMEs seeking sustainable international growth.

Laura

Ecer

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Ecer Expands AI-Powered Services to Help SMEs Grow Their Global Trade Businesses News Provided By Beijing Global Ecer Technology Co., Ltd October 09, 2026, 07:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry



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