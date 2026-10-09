E.ON Successfully Completes Acquisition Of OVO In The UK
|
E.ON SE
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
E.ON successfully completes acquisition of OVO in the UK
08.10.2026 / 12:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
E successfully completes acquisition of OVO in the UK
factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of
the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update
these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments. 08.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|E SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-184 00
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000ENAG999
|WKN:
|ENAG99
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033
|EQS News ID:
|2412636
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2412636 08.10.2026 CET/CEST
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