Optro, Inc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Research Update

One in Three Organizations Say They Have Acted on Wrong Decisions Made by AI Agents, Optro Research Finds

08.10.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

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Findings point to a governance gap: organizations are extending decision-making authority to AI agents without reevaluating how those decisions are reviewed. SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optro, the leading AI-powered GRC Intelligence Platform, today released "Authority without oversight: The 2026 agentic enterprise report." The research reveals a critical inflection point in enterprise AI adoption: AI agents are no longer just assisting employees; they are now authorized to execute high-stakes actions independently, yet organizational oversight and governance are failing to keep pace. That shift creates new risks, with 34 percent of organizations reporting they have experienced an inaccurate agent decision or output that was acted upon.



Based on a 2026 survey of over 400 governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) and audit leaders, as well as qualitative interviews with members of Optro's Customer Advisory Board, the report highlights the growing disconnect between the reality of AI deployment and operational planning and readiness. While 96 percent of leaders agree that workflows should adapt to leverage AI capabilities, only 9 percent have redesigned their workflows to safely accommodate these agents. "Enterprise AI agents are now embedded directly into workflows with real business, compliance, and regulatory consequences," said Guru Sethupathy, GM of AI Governance at Optro. "This report underscores the need for a disciplined operating model where agent authority matches an organization's ability to govern it." According to the report, enterprises are extending significant authority to AI agents, with 38 percent authorizing agents to approve or reject transactions, 34 percent allowing them to modify controls or policies, and 27 percent permitting changes to user permissions or access rights. When agents can act without proper safeguards, the stakes escalate rapidly. In addition to the finding that over one-third of organizations have acted on inaccurate agent decisions, the report reveals further agentic governance and operational failures:

30 percent have seen an AI agent take an unintended action.

25 percent have experienced a control failure involving an agent. 46 percent report that employees are actually spending more time reviewing, validating, or correcting AI outputs. This decision-making gap is escalating at a time when risk is evolving faster than ever. As AI, cyber, operational, and regulatory threats continue to collide, traditional GRC architectures rely on static, backward-looking systems of record, leaving organizations up to three months out of date and vulnerable to compounding failures. Optro addresses this gap through its GRC Intelligence Platform, uniting a trusted system of record with an intelligent, agentic system of action. To download the full report and learn more about how to operationalize and govern AI agents effectively, visit optro. Methodology

The survey included 417 respondents sourced from a global online panel provider, comprising enterprise-level decision-makers across Internal Audit, Risk Management, Compliance/Governance, and Information Security in North America and Europe. All respondents were from organizations with 250 or more employees and were vetted for their knowledge of agentic AI. About Optro

Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity through its AI-powered GRC Intelligence Platform. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit optro. Media Contact:

Laura Groshans

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