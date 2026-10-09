Duck Creek / Key word(s): Personnel

Duck Creek Technologies Expands Leadership to Accelerate Underwriting Innovation and EMEA Growth

08.10.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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Andy Moss appointed General Manager of Underwriting and Lloyd Peters named Vice President & General Manager, EMEA, following Duck Creek's acquisition of Send LONDON, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Creek, the intelligent core of insurance, has announced the appointments of Andy Moss as General Manager of Underwriting and Lloyd Peters as Vice President & General Manager, EMEA, strengthening the company's leadership as it advances its vision for agentic underwriting and expands its presence across key global insurance markets.



The appointments follow Duck Creek's acquisition of Send Technology Solutions Ltd, announced in July 2026, which brought Send's AI-native underwriting orchestration capabilities into Duck Creek. Andy Moss, who co-founded Send and previously served as its Chief Executive Officer, will report to Hardeep Gulati, Chief Executive Officer. Andy will lead Duck Creek's underwriting business while continuing to oversee the Send product, technology, and customer operations. In his role, Andy will help enhance Duck Creek's underwriting strategy. His focus will also include strengthening the company's Agentic Underwriting Workbench strategy and helping insurers use AI, data, workflows, and decision intelligence to improve underwriting performance. He will play a central role in bringing Duck Creek and Send's combined capabilities to insurers across commercial, specialty, reinsurance, MGA, delegated authority, and London Market segments. Before founding Send, Andy held technology and architecture leadership roles across the London insurance market, including Chief Technology Officer for DXC Technology's London Insurance Market division, and technical roles at HSBC Global Banking and Markets and Achilles Group. His background gives him a practical understanding of how insurers can improve underwriting speed, consistency, and capacity. "The acquisition of Send created a powerful foundation for Duck Creek to help insurers transform underwriting from a collection of disconnected processes into a more intelligent, orchestrated experience," said Andy Moss, General Manager of Underwriting at Duck Creek. "I'm excited to take on this broader role and continue building on the work we started at Send. Together with the team at Duck Creek, we have an opportunity to help insurers make faster, more informed decisions while giving underwriters the technology, data, and intelligence they need to manage increasingly complex risks." Lloyd Peters has been appointed Vice President & General Manager, EMEA, and will report to William Magowan, Chief Sales Officer. Lloyd will lead Duck Creek's overall EMEA business, with responsibility for driving growth across the region. Lloyd, former Head of Revenue at Send, will continue to lead Send's UK Sales team while also taking on leadership of Duck Creek's Sales organisation across EMEA. The expanded remit will bring the commercial teams together under one regional leader. Before joining Send, Lloyd spent more than a decade at Deloitte advising insurers on business transformation. He then moved into commercial leadership at Send, where he helped grow the business and build relationships across the London Market, specialty insurance, and the wider EMEA region. "What excites me most is the breadth of what we can now offer. Duck Creek and Send together give insurers a complete underwriting and core platform, built on an agentic foundation and backed by a clear vision of how AI will deliver measurable business value," said Lloyd Peters, Vice President & General Manager, EMEA. "With a Duck Creek team that is committed to the region, coverage across every market segment, and significant opportunity in the London and specialty markets in particular, I'm looking forward to bringing our commercial teams together and turning that opportunity into growth across EMEA." About Duck Creek Duck Creek is the intelligent core that leading insurers choose to build on. Purpose-built for property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, Duck Creek unifies the full insurance lifecycle on a single platform with one data foundation. As an agentic platform, it connects intelligence across underwriting, policy, billing, claims, reinsurance, and payment workflows where decisions are made and compliance is non-negotiable. Duck Creek enables carriers to launch products faster, adapt quickly to change, and grow with precision and confidence. Solutions are available individually or as a full suite via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit and follow Duck Creek on LinkedIn and X. About Send Technology Send is the leading underwriting orchestration platform trusted by insurers, MGAs, and reinsurers to navigate complex risks. The platform connects people, data, AI, and workflows to streamline underwriting operations from submission to bind and beyond. With customers across North America, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, and other global insurance markets, Send helps insurers improve underwriting performance, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitable growth. Visit to learn more. Media contacts: Full Circle Communications Sophie Locke-Cooper ...



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