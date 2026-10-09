Interim Report For The First Half Of 2026 Published
|
CHAPTERS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
Interim Report for the First Half of 2026 Published
09.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Today, CHAPTERS Group AG published its Interim Report for the first half of 2026. The entire Interim Report is available on our website: Interim Report 2026 09.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CHAPTERS Group AG
|Falkenried 29
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912001BNTWG0PIZYX13
|EQS News ID:
|2412796
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2412796 09.10.2026 CET/CEST
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