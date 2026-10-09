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Interim Report For The First Half Of 2026 Published


Date: 2026-10-09 03:19:27

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Interim Report for the First Half of 2026 Published
09.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Today, CHAPTERS Group AG published its Interim Report for the first half of 2026. The entire Interim Report is available on our website: Interim Report 2026 09.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912001BNTWG0PIZYX13
EQS News ID: 2412796

End of News EQS News Service

2412796 09.10.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN09102026004691010666ID1111780852



EQS Group

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