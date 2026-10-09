Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor receives permits for four German wind park projects totalling around 142 megawatts

09.10.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Energiekontor receives permits for four German wind park projects totalling around 142 megawatts Bremen, 9 October 2026 – Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”), a leading German project developer and operator of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, received permits under the German Federal Immission Control Act (BImSchG) for four wind park projects in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony in September and October 2026. The permits cover a total of 21 wind turbines with a total capacity of around 142 megawatts and mark an important step in the further development of Energiekontor's German project pipeline. The four approved wind park projects in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony have total generation capacities of around 34, 43, 48 and 17 megawatts, respectively. With these permits, Energiekontor has received approvals for nine wind park projects in Germany with a total capacity of around 250 megawatts so far in the 2026 financial year. “The latest permits represent further important achievements for our project development activities in Germany. They demonstrate that we continue to advance our German project pipeline even in a challenging market environment. Complex permitting procedures in particular require considerable experience, perseverance and close coordination with all parties involved. I would therefore like to express my particular thanks to our project teams and all colleagues who have driven these projects forward with great dedication. We will now continue to advance the projects through the next stages of development,” says Günter Eschen, member of the Management Board of Energiekontor AG. About Energiekontor AG For more than 35 years, Energiekontor has stood for a solid business policy and extensive experience in renewable energies. Founded in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, the company is among the pioneers in its industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates 41 wind and solar parks with a total nominal power of more than 460 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor also plays a pioneering role in economic terms and aims to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies. Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Berlin, Potsdam and Hildesheim. The company also has branch offices in England, Scotland, Portugal, France and the United States. Since being established, Energiekontor has a proud track record of realising more than 170 wind and solar park projects with a total nominal power of around 1.6 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of approximately 2.4 billion euros. The project pipeline, which was further developed in the first half of 2026 (11.9 gigawatts including US project rights) shows the future growth potential and the possible contribution that Energiekontor can make to the expansion of renewable energies. Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt. Shares can be traded on all German stock markets. Contact Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126 Kathrin Mateoschus

Investor & Public Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-297 Email for investor relations matters: ...

Email for press matters: ... Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421-3304-444

Email: ...

Web: 09.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

