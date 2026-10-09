'Sycophancy Not In My Blood': Vishvendra Singh Fires Fresh Salvo At Raj Cong Leadership

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 9 (IANS) Internal tensions within the Rajasthan Congress intensified after senior party leader and former minister Vishvendra Singh launched another sharp attack on the party's leadership and organisational functioning.

In a long social media post, Singh declared,“Sycophancy is not in my blood, nor will I ever engage in it,” triggering fresh speculation about his political future.

The latest remarks came after the party's disciplinary committee issued a show-cause notice to Singh over statements that allegedly deviated from the party line and targeted Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra.

He was reportedly asked to submit his response within seven days. With no official reply reported after the deadline, political circles have been abuzz with speculation over the next course of action.

After keeping silent on the notice, Singh has now reignited the controversy with a strongly worded post questioning the party's leadership, internal discipline and political direction. His comments have further intensified the debate over the ongoing factionalism within the Rajasthan Congress.

Singh expressed deep regret over the party's current condition, saying that the organisation, which ruled the country for six decades, had reached a stage where it lacked effective leadership in Rajasthan.

He wrote that the party had been left“at the mercy of God” (Ram-bharose) and accused its leaders of undermining their own organisation. He also claimed that self-respecting individuals were increasingly feeling suffocated within the party.

Taking a direct swipe at the state leadership, Singh urged its senior functionaries to abandon what he described as politics driven by arrogance and delusion. Otherwise, he warned, even the party's remaining political strength could be lost.

He also raised concerns about the treatment of senior leaders, the lack of guidance for younger workers and the absence of a clear vision for women's empowerment. Singh said these issues deserved serious attention from the Congress high command.

Reaffirming his personal beliefs and commitment to public service, Singh said he had consistently followed the path of truth and righteousness, guided by his devotion to Giriraj Dhani. He maintained that throughout his political career as an MLA, MP and Minister -- he had discharged his responsibilities with honesty, loyalty and dedication.

He said he had avoided deceit and dishonesty, prioritised public welfare and upheld the honour and dignity of his ancestors. Singh also emphasised that he had never compromised his self-respect or abandoned loyal associates, even when his loyalty came at a personal or political cost.

“I have remained steadfast in my principles and ideals, and I have always stood and will continue to stand among my party workers,” he said, reiterating that he would continue to follow the principles of clean politics.

Describing himself as a disciplined party worker, Singh asserted that his public life had been, and would remain, an open book. He added that the doors of his heart and home would always remain open to party workers, around the clock.

Singh said that at this stage of his life, he had no expectations from anyone other than the people he had served throughout his political career. He described public service as his lifelong commitment and said he sought only their love and affection in return. Whatever he had received in life, he added, he regarded as the blessings and prasad of Giriraj Maharaj.

Singh said he would leave the decision regarding his political future entirely to the people, whom he described as the ultimate authority, and would wholeheartedly accept their verdict.

Vishvendra Singh concluded his message with salutations to Bhole Baba and Giriraj Maharaj, a greeting of“Jai Hind,” and respectful greetings to the people of the Bharatpur division.