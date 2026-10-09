Gurmeet Choudhary: Wanted To Create A World That Feels Larger Than Life While Still Being Emotionally Relatable

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The makers of“Tum Mere Ho” on Friday unveiled the trailer. Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who is also a producer, said that he wanted to create a world that feels larger than life while still being emotionally relatable.

Gurmeet said:“Tum Mere Ho is extremely special to me because it marks my first journey as a producer and also allowed me to tell a story that I truly believe in.”

“As an actor, I wanted to explore a character with different shades of romance, emotion and action, and as a producer, I wanted to create a world that feels larger than life while still being emotionally relatable. I'm really excited for audiences to finally see the trailer and experience the world we have created,” Gurmeet added.

Marking actor Gurmeet first venture as a producer under his home production, Deb Guru Films, in collaboration with Reva Creative House, the film also marks Isha Malviya's Bollywood debut.

Marking actor Gurmeet's first venture as a producer and Isha Malviya's debut in Bollywood, the film promises to be a visually grand and emotionally engaging cinematic experience, with the actor taking centre stage in a performance that beautifully blends romance, action and intense emotions.

The trailer introduces audiences to the world of Tum Mere Ho through breathtaking visuals, larger-than-life frames and a gripping narrative. Known for his ability to communicate emotions through his eyes, Gurmeet brings an understated intensity to the romantic portions while also packing a punch in the action sequences.

Making her much-awaited debut, Isha looks promising as she brings freshness, charm and emotional depth to the story.

Isha said:“Being a part of Tum Mere Ho has been an incredibly special experience for me. There is so much emotion, love and intensity in the story, and I'm grateful to have gotten the opportunity like this for my debut.”

“Working with Gurmeet has been wonderful, and I hope audiences connect with the characters and their journey as much as we did while making the film.”

Director Ashish Panda says,“We wanted to create a film that gives audiences a larger-than-life cinematic experience while keeping the emotions at its heart. The story has romance, heartbreak, action and several emotional layers, and we wanted every frame to reflect that scale.”

“Gurmeet and Isha have put in a lot of sincerity and effort into their characters, and I'm really happy with how their journey has shaped up on screen. The trailer is just a glimpse of the world we have created, and there is a lot more waiting for audiences in the film.”

Backing the film's emotional narrative is a powerful musical album featuring an impressive line-up of artists, including Mithoon, Vishal Mishra, Sanju Rathod, Asees Kaur, Madhur Sharma, Rashmi Virag Mishra, Azeem Shirazi, Geet Sagar, Mohmaad Faiz, Javed Ali, Arjuna Harjai, Vivek Verma, Krish, Uddipan Sharma and many more talented artist.

The music is expected to complement the emotional journey of the characters and further elevate the romantic and dramatic moments in the story, making the film an audio-visual treat.

Produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee, and co-produced by Romanch Mehta and Aman Riyastee, Tum Mere Ho is directed by Ashish Panda and features an ensemble cast comprising Gurmeet Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Anushkaa Luhar and Shaan Grover.

The film is all set to hit cinemas on October 23.