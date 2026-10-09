India Deserves Answers To Two Pressing Questions, Says Telangana Deputy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 9 (IANS) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, said on Friday that India deserves answers to two pressing questions: Who safeguards the integrity of citizens' vote and who stands up for Indian professionals abroad.

He said in a post on 'X' that while at home, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are raising serious questions over alleged 'Vote Chori', the Trump administration has suspended TCS, Infosys, Wipro and other IT giants from a key Green Card certification programme.

“At home, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji and Smt Priyanka Gandhi ji are raising serious questions over alleged 'vote chori' and electoral integrity, facing detention as they demand the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation. Meanwhile, in the US, the Trump administration has suspended TCS, Infosys, Wipro and other IT giants from a key Green Card certification programme,” he said.

“Two different crises of confidence. Two pressing questions for the Centre. Who safeguards the integrity of our vote? Who stands up for Indian professionals abroad? India deserves answers on both,” said the Congress leader.

The Deputy Chief Minister along with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had joined Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress and INDIA Bloc leaders in Thursday's protest at Raj Ghat in Delhi, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“Standing at Raj Ghat, on the sacred ground of the Father of the Nation, I reaffirm my solemn pledge to protect and preserve our democracy. My conviction remains unwavering, and my courage unyielding, as I dedicate myself to upholding constitutional values, championing justice, and serving the people with complete integrity,” he said in a post on Thursday.

“At Raj Ghat, where Bapu rests, we gathered to reaffirm our commitment to the Constitution and the democratic rights of every Indian. Standing alongside Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, Smt Priyanka Gandhi ji, and fellow leaders in the fight for electoral transparency and accountability. The Constitution is our guiding light. The people's vote is its strength. And protecting both is our solemn duty. Our resolve remains unwavering,” the Deputy Chief Minister said in another post.