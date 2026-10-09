Gyanesh Kumar Must Go, Nothing Greater Than Constitution: KTR

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 9 (IANS) BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Friday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying nothing is greater than the Constitution of India.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader took to 'X' to demand the CEC's resignation over the alleged irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

He reiterated the demand that the Supreme Court needs to take suo motu cognisance of the irregularities in the SIR process and order an independent investigation headed by a sitting judge.

“Nothing is greater than the Constitution of India. And no Indian citizen can be stripped of their right to vote. Gyanesh Kumar must go! No individual is above the institution This nation has seen many individuals come and go -and it has stayed strong, it has survived beautifully. So why this desperation to protect one man? How can one man be greater than the rights of 1.4 billion Indians?” asked Rama Rao.

“Time's up for Gyanesh Kumar and for anyone trying to build a quasi-system that destroys the soul of this great nation,” he added.

The BRS Deputy Leader in the Telangana Assembly, T. Harish Rao, also demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

“The Election Commission is the backbone of Indian democracy, not a shield for those in power. Any questions over its appointments, independence and functioning strike at the very foundations of our constitutional democracy. Articles 324, 325 & 326 of the Constitution, along with the Representation of the People Acts, 1950 & 1951, demand a credible, impartial and inclusive electoral system. No eligible voter can be arbitrarily denied their right to vote. Gyanesh Kumar must take responsibility. If the Election Commission cannot command public confidence, the CEC must resign. Democracy is bigger than any individual or government,” Harish Rao said in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, BRS has decided to stage a protest in front of the office of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Hyderabad on Saturday to demand the CEC's resignation.

The party has raised concerns over large-scale voter deletions under the SIR process in constituencies represented by BRS MLAs.

It demanded a comprehensive and independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the voter revision process.

BRS plans to take its campaign to Delhi following the protest in Hyderabad.