No Permission For Jantar Mantar Protest, Delhi Police Seek Closure Of 57 Metro Stations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Ahead of the proposed protest by the CJP at Jantar Mantar on October 10, the Delhi Police on Friday said permission for the demonstration has been denied due to the organisers' failure to comply with legal directions and their own undertakings during an earlier protest.

Citing the prevailing law-and-order situation, public safety and the need to regulate traffic, the police said the decision was taken after considering the circumstances surrounding the proposed demonstration.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) Nupur Prasad said the police had received an application from Sourav Das, co-convenor of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), regarding a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar seeking accountability from the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

“The intimation was considered, and it was found that it was given at very short notice. As per the prescribed guidelines, the intimation has to be received 10 days prior to the planned protest,” she said.

Prasad further said that on an earlier occasion, the CJP had been granted permission to hold a protest at the venue, but it had failed to comply with lawful directions and its own undertakings.

“Therefore, due to the failure to follow the legal directions and their own undertakings, and considering the prevailing law-and-order situation, public safety and traffic regulation, permission has been rejected this time,” she said.

The Joint CP also said that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was in force in the New Delhi area, with preventive restrictions imposed to maintain public order and safety.

She warned that appropriate legal action would be taken against anyone found violating the provisions of Section 163 of the BNSS.

The Delhi Police have also proposed closing the entry and exit points of 57 metro stations from 9 p.m. on Friday until Saturday. The proposal has been sent to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials, and confirmation is awaited. These include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Supreme Court, ITO, Delhi Gate, Kashmere Gate, Rohini West, Welcome, Shalimar Bagh, Adarsh Nagar, and Hauz Khas.

Police officials said the proposal concerns the closure of entry and exit points, while interchange facilities may remain available to commuters.

The proposed restrictions and transport measures come amid preparations to manage public movement, maintain law and order and minimise traffic disruptions in the national capital during the planned protest.