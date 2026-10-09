Sonali Bendre: I Have Always Been A Madhuri Dixit Fan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre, who will be seen as a guest in the premiere episode of“Kon Honar Crorepati,” professed that she has always been a fan of actress Madhuri Dixit.

The show will bring Madhuri and Sonali together for the first time on screen. With the promise of“Aata Khel Badalnaar” (Now, the game will change), the special episode will have Sonali playing in support of for a foundation supporting animals and shares insights into her work for animal welfare and her very own“Happy Podcast.”

On Sonali appearing as a guest, Madhuri said in a statement:“Sonali and I have never done a film together. But it's never too late! Today, we're finally together on the sets of Kon Honar Crorepati. It's a celebration, and I'm glad that I am starting this new chapter with you. Sharing the screen with you feels like such a special occasion. It is a celebration for me.”

Sonali shared that“Kon Honar Crorepati now has a female host, and who could be better than Madhuri? I have always been a Madhuri Dixit fan, but I've also gotten to know her better.”

She revealed that their sons go to school together.

“Her younger son and my son go to school together, so we meet often, but sharing screen space has never happened." She further added.

Sonali said that she is not surprised at all about Madhuri as a host because she's such a warm person.

The actress added:“Having known that warmth in her, I always knew she would be a very good host. She's a fantastic actress-there are no two ways about it. I have always admired her fabulous dancing, and I did get to see her dance here on the set. So that was fantastic for me.”

“If someone out there is watching or listening, please write something for the two of us. I would love it!”

Kon Honar Crorepati will air on October 12 on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV.