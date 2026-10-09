Bengaluru: 43% Rainfall Deficit Raises Concern Over Borewells Running Dry

Bengaluru, known as the Garden City, has recorded a significant 43 per cent rainfall deficit during the current monsoon season, raising concerns over water availability across the city. With several lakes depending heavily on rainwater for replenishment, many water bodies are currently holding very little water. The poor rainfall has also raised concerns that groundwater levels could fall sharply, potentially leaving several borewells dry even before the next rainy season begins.

The city normally receives an average of 549 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 30. However, Bengaluru received only 313 mm of rain during this period this year. According to the Central Meteorological Department, the city recorded a shortfall of 236 mm, amounting to a 43 per cent rainfall deficit.

The city received very little rainfall during the early monsoon months of June, July and August, with July recording the lowest rainfall. A spell of rain towards the end of September provided some relief and helped replenish several water bodies to a limited extent.

Borewells Around Lakes Could Dry Up

The government is currently undertaking development works at major water bodies, including Nagawara Lake, Hebbal Lake and Ulsoor Lake. Officials have designed dedicated canals to prevent sewage water from entering these lakes.

As a result, these water bodies now depend largely on rain falling directly over the lakes and their surrounding areas for replenishment. The significant rainfall deficit this year has meant that very little water has accumulated in the lakes during the monsoon season.

Concerns Over Severe Water Scarcity

The poor water levels in Bengaluru's lakes have raised concerns over groundwater availability during the coming summer. As groundwater levels decline, borewells could also begin to dry up. Apartments, commercial establishments and offices across the city rely heavily on borewell water and could face difficulties if groundwater availability falls further.

Many residents have also avoided taking Cauvery water connections due to concerns over monthly charges and continue to meet their daily water requirements through borewells and private water tankers. With demand expected to increase if groundwater levels fall, residents could face higher tanker prices and difficulties in securing water supplies.

Retreating Monsoon Could Bring More Deficit

The Central Meteorological Department has forecast a 30 per cent rainfall deficit for Karnataka during the retreating monsoon season, raising further concerns over water availability. Weather experts have also warned of the possibility of a water crisis in Bengaluru if rainfall remains inadequate.

The weather office had forecast cloudy skies over Bengaluru on October 5 and October 6, with a possibility of light rainfall. However, the city's water situation remains a concern following the significant rainfall deficit recorded during the main monsoon season.