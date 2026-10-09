'Gender Equality': Sanitary Pad Vending Machine In Uttarakhand Men's Room Leaves Netizens Amused Viral Video

Sanitary pad vending machine in men's room? Yes, you read that right. A now-viral video shows a coaching class, college like set-up where one can see a sanitary pad vending machine in the men's room.

A Sanitary Pad Dispenser in a Men's Washroom

The video showed a sanitary pad vending machine - inside a men's washroom. While no one has confirmed the precise spot, visuals point to Uttarakhand. This bizarre image quickly went viral, flooding the internet with reactions. A women's hygiene product, placed squarely in a men's domain - that image alone started the storm.

Social Media Sparks 'Gender Equality' Debate!

"Gender equality bro are you fr?" That's one comment. Rohan.k.26's post drew all sorts of reactions. Laughter emojis filled the comment section. They showed how many found the situation absurd, even ironic. Many users questioned the entire premise.

Call it "MENstruation." Users crafted wordplay, poking fun at the video's gender reversal. Some even applauded it, sarcastically perhaps, as a "Great step by up government." They hinted at public hygiene initiatives. Adding to the buzz, Jeet Ganguly's 'Chahun Main Ya Naa' played in the background. That song gave the video an emotional punch, driving shares across the digital landscape.

Take a look at the video!

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Context of Menstrual Hygiene Initiatives

India urgently needs better menstrual hygiene infrastructure. Everyone agrees. Many programs have rolled out, placing sanitary pad vending machines everywhere - public spaces, schools, even police stations. These provisions, however, cater primarily to women and girls. In 2026, a landmark Supreme Court judgment changed everything. The court declared menstrual health a fundamental right. It then ordered state governments to give free sanitary pads to girl students, usually via these very machines in girls' toilets across the nation.