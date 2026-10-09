Who Is Muthukumaran Jegatheesan? Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Winner At The Centre Of Influencer Controversy

Muthukumaran Jegatheesan is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from Karaikudi who gained fame as Tamil media presenter, orator and social media influencer. After winning Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, he built a massive online following.

Hailing from Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu, Muthukumaran Jegatheesan, popularly known online as 'Naan Muthu Kumaran', is a prominent Tamil content creator, media presenter and orator. Before stepping into the media spotlight, he completed a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Despite his technical background, his passion for public speaking, literature, and media production led him to pursue a career in mainstream entertainment and digital content creation. He won season 8 of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Muthukumaran built his initial audience by hosting digital shows, sharing film reviews, and engaging in public speaking platforms. He worked as a video jockey (VJ) with SS Music and participated in prominent Tamil speech competitions, including Vijay TV's Tamil Pechu Engal Moochu.

In late 2024, he entered Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by actor Vijay Sethupathi. His articulate arguments and strategy propelled him to victory, earning him the title and reportedly a cash prize of Rs 40.5 lakh in January 2025.

However, Tamil celebrity Muthukumaran Jegatheesan has landed in a controversy after an influencer on Instagram alleged that she he refused to marry her after allegedly being in a relationship.

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The woman, named Wahidha Akdhar (Wahidha Begum), alleged that Muthukumaran took her to his house and 'showered love'. She claimed that Muthukumaran established a relationship with her, spoke about marriage, and later backed out.

Muthukumaran is at the centre of intense public discussion after Wahidha Begum's serious allegations against him.

INSTA FAME WAHIDHA_AKDHAR MAKES SUICIDE ATTEMPT AFTER ACCUSING BIGGBOSS TAMIL WINNER MUTHUKUMARAN OF CHEATING HER

A woman identified as Wahidha Begum posted a video on Instagram accusing Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 winner Muthukumaran of deceiving her in a relationship and later attempted suicide, according to her social media posts.

Muthukumaran won the eighth season of Bigg Boss Tamil, a reality show aired on a private television channel. He gained public attention during the programme for his views on the Tamil language.

In the video, Wahidha Begum said she had been recovering from a previous failed relationship when Muthukumaran told her that he loved her. She claimed that he subsequently became intimate with her and later ended the relationship, leaving her distressed.

She said in the video that Muthukumaran was responsible for her decision to attempt suicide. The video circulated on social media and drew reactions from viewers.

A few hours later, Wahidha updated her Instagram status, stating that she had survived the attempt. Details regarding when and where the incident occurred, including whether she received medical treatment, were not immediately available.

The allegations made by Wahidha Begum on social media had not been independently established. No response from Muthukumaran was mentioned in the information available.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

@wahidha_akdhar

#CrimeSelvaraj #Chennai #ChennaiPolice #ChennaiUpdates #WahidhaBegum #WahidhaAkdhar #InstaFameWahidha #SuicideAttempt #Muthukumaran #BiggbossSeason8Winner #BiggbossTamil

- A Selvaraj (@Crime_Selvaraj) October 8, 2026

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Shortly after sharing these details and media clips online, Wahidha reportedly attempted suicide and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

While the allegations remain unverified and Muthukumaran has not publicly responded, the incident has sparked widespread debate across social media platforms.