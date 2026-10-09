Bengaluru: GBA Cancels 9 Flyover Tenders Over Rule Violations, Traffic Woes To Continue

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has hit a major roadblock at the initial stage of its ambitious flyover project aimed at addressing Bengaluru's persistent traffic congestion. A high-level review committee has cancelled the tender process for nine proposed flyovers estimated to cost more than Rs 3,000 crore after identifying serious violations of tender conditions and lapses in the bidding process. The committee has directed officials to initiate a fresh and transparent re-tendering process, potentially delaying the construction of the much-anticipated projects and the traffic relief they are expected to provide.

Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) had originally planned to construct 11 elevated corridors covering a total distance of 75.60 km. The state Cabinet had approved the ambitious project at an estimated cost of Rs 13,262.70 crore. As the first phase of the project, tenders were floated in June for the construction of nine flyovers at an estimated cost of Rs 3,060.57 crore.

Tender Rule Violations

According to the review, mandatory tender conditions were allegedly not followed during the bidding process. There were also attempts to favour bidders who did not meet the required technical and financial eligibility criteria, raising concerns over the transparency and fairness of the process.

The review committee detected the alleged irregularities when the tender process was nearing its final stages. The findings prompted the authorities to intervene before the contracts could be finalised.

High-Level Committee Cancels Tender Process

GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao chaired a meeting to review the issues surrounding the tender process. The review committee included Finance Department Secretary Abhiram G Shankar, GBA Finance Division Special Commissioner K Nitesh and Public Works Department Secretary K Rajesh.

Following the review, the committee decided to cancel the entire tender process for the nine flyovers. Officials have now been directed to initiate a fresh tender process while ensuring that all prescribed rules and conditions are followed.

Fresh Tender Process Ordered

The cancellation means that the proposed flyover projects will face further delays before construction can begin. The authorities will now have to complete the re-tendering process and select eligible contractors in accordance with the prescribed technical and financial requirements.

For motorists across Bengaluru, the delay could mean a longer wait for the proposed infrastructure improvements. The nine flyovers were planned as part of a broader effort to improve traffic movement and provide relief on some of the city's most congested roads.