Navratri 2026: Mardol To Panaji - 5 Must-Visit Temples In Goa This Durga Puja

Discover 5 Goa temples to visit during Navratri, from Shantadurga and Mahalasa to Navdurga and Mahalaxmi. Explore Goa's spiritual heritage beyond beaches and nightlife.

This is located in the foothills of Kavlem in the Ponda taluka, and it is considered one of the well-known temples dedicated to a goddess in Goa. It is a temple of Shantadurga, the Goddess who was considered to have made peace between Shiva and Vishnu. There is a temple tank here, deepastambha and an interesting architectural design.

It will provide you a quiet place where you can celebrate the tradition of Goddesses in Goa outside of the busy coastal region.

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About a kilometre from the famous Mangueshi Temple, the Mahalasa Narayani Temple at Mardol is another place of interest that you must visit. This temple worships Mahalasa, the Goddess who is believed to be the female form of Vishnu. It is recognized for its brass lamp tower and many other typical elements. The Navratri is one of its important festivals.

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If you stay near North Goa region, then you can add this temple to your Navratri trip plan. Navratra is one of the festivals celebrated in this temple. This temple is dedicated to Shantadurga, one form of Goddess Durga.

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The Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji is an ancient site which could prove to be interesting for those travellers who would rather not go far into the temple belt of Goa. This temple situated on Dada Vaidya Road boasts an interesting background that goes back to the early 19th century.

Also the location of this temple makes it easier to make a pilgrimage to the temple and then walk around the center of Panaji.

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The name of this temple itself makes it more interesting for those travellers interested in studying the goddess traditions of Goa. The Navdurga Saunsthan is located in Borim, It is one of the most significant temples of Goa.

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