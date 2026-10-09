'Replace It, Take Action': Bhim Army Protests After Ambedkar Statue Damaged In Agra

A statue of Dr BR Ambedkar was damaged by an unidentified person in Goval village under Barhan police station in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The incident led to protests by local residents and members of the Bhim Army, who demanded immediate action against those responsible.

आगरा के थाना बरहन के गांव गोलव में बाबा साहव की प्रतिमा किसी असमाजिक तत्व ने तोड दी @agrapolice इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुये इस प्रतिमा को तुरंत चेंज करवाये और जांच कर दोषी के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्यवाही करें अन्यथा भीमआर्मी। आंदोलन करने पर मजबूर होगी । Rinkoo Seth Bheem Army -AGRA (@BhimArmyupagra) October 8, 2026

Bhim Army Agra district president Rinkoo Seth shared pictures of the damaged statue on social media and urged Agra Police to take the incident seriously. He demanded that the damaged statue be replaced immediately and that the person responsible be identified and prosecuted. He also warned that the organisation would be forced to launch a protest if action was not taken.

Other Bhim Army members also posted about the incident on social media, calling on the police to investigate the matter and take legal action.

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A post shared by Rinkoo Seth Agra (@rinkoo_seth_agra)

Police register case

Agra Police said it had received information that an unidentified person had damaged a finger of the Ambedkar statue. Officers from Barhan police station immediately reached the village and spoke to local residents to gather information about the incident.

In a social media response, the Agra Police Commissionerate said a new statue was being arranged with the cooperation of local residents.

अज्ञात व्यक्ति द्वारा प्रतिमा की उंगली क्षतिग्रस्त किए जाने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई थी जिस पर थाना बरहन पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर लोगों से जानकारी की गई।

स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से नई प्रतिमा लगवाने हेतु मंगवाई जा रही है।

प्रकरण में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर, अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। मौके पर शांति एवं कानून-व्यवस्था की स्थिति सामान्य है।

- POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) October 8, 2026

Police also said a case had been registered on the basis of a written complaint and further legal action was underway. According to the police, the situation at the spot remained peaceful and law and order was under control.

The incident comes amid demands from local residents and Bhim Army members for the damaged statue to be restored and the person responsible to be identified. Police have not publicly named any suspect so far.