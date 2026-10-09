SA Vs AUS, 1St Test: Broadcaster's Revival Of 2018 Sandpaper Scandal Sparks Divided Reactions (WATCH)

As Australia and South Africa set to take on each other in the first Test of the three-match series at Kingsmead in Durban on October, 9, an infamous 2018 Sandpaper Scandal has been brought back into the spotlight, instantly reviving bitter memories and high-stakes tension between the two cricketing powerhouses.

After 8 years, Australia will play their first match on South African soil in Durban, followed by further clashes scheduled at St George's Park in Gqeberha and Newlands in Cape Town. The 2018 Test series between the two fierce rivals was centered around a controversial act of unsportsmanlike conduct by Australian cricketers.

Then skipper Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft, who was caught on camera using sandpaper on the ball, became the center of a storm that permanently altered the landscape of Australian cricket.

Also Read:Kagiso Rabada's fitness in doubt ahead of first Test vs Australia

The Sandpaper Gate's Footage Resurfaces Ahead of Durban Opener

As Australia and South Africa prepare for the much-anticipated first Test at Kingsmead in Durban, the broadcaster SuperSport stoked the flames by releasing the archive footage of the entire incident, ensuring the ghosts of Newlands loom large over the opening battle at Kingsmead.

In a video posted by SuperSport on its X handle (formerly Twitter), which went viral on social media, Mitchell Marsh was bowling to Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers when Cameron Bancroft was seen taking a yellow object out of his pocket and frantically rubbing it against the leather.

The unusual movement of the ball left the on-field umpires suspicious, and when asked about it during the change of the ball, Bancroft showed the black sunglasses pouch from his pocket, attempting to convince the umpires that nothing untoward happened. However, little did the Australian batter know that his attempt to hide the yellow under his trousers was already captured on camera.

Our cameras will be sharp for this 3-match Test series

SA v Aus | 1st Test | 9 October | 9:30 CAT

#SAvAUS #SSCricket SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) October 7, 2026

Unbeknownst to Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith, and David Warner, the act was already displayed on the big screen at Newlands, which was seen by then head coach Darren Lehmann, who was in the dressing room watching the proceedings.

Subsequently, Lehmann frantically sent 12th man Peter Handscomb onto the field with a walkie-talkie message to warn the players that they had been caught on broadcast cameras.

Fans react to the Sandpaper Gate Trolling

The broadcaster's cheeky reference to the infamous scandal quickly caught the attention of cricket fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts divided over whether the Sandpaper Gate reference was hilarious pre-series banter or a controversy that should finally be left in the past.

Taking to their X handles, many users reacted to SuperSport's post, with some reviving the infamous controversy through jokes and references to the 2018 scandal, while others urged broadcasters and fans to move on from the incident.

However, another section of fans appeared to enjoy the banter, with several users praising SuperSport for the cheeky trolling and expressing excitement for what could be a fiery Test series between the two sides.

@SuperSportTV Broadcasters getting no chill.

Bring it on.

#SAvsAUS #AUSvsSA #SAvAUS #AUSvSA #SouthAfricavsAustralia #AidenMarkram #TembaBavuma #TravisHead #Durban #SteveSmith #KagisoRabada #Sandpaper #sandpapergate #trending #news #trendingnews #cricketnews #latestnews #cricket

- Kapil Manghnani (@kapilmanghnani5) October 8, 2026

@SuperSportTV When the pitch isn't rough enough, Australia brings its own

- PlotLine | Post (@PlotLineX) October 7, 2026

@SuperSportTV Obvious commentators with no backbone couldn't call a spade a spade. Pathetic.

- Lenin (@Lenin9q5) October 7, 2026

@SuperSportTV If this is a movie, the upcoming second part needs SA to do something fishy to make matters really interesting

- Manan Mehta (@Cricket_Nuffy43) October 7, 2026

@SuperSportTV Really? This stuff is going to be brought up so many times you might as well sponsor the series by Bunnings. Kudos to any commentators or journos that get through it focussing only on the cricket.

- Captain CricStocks (@CaptCricStocks) October 7, 2026

@SuperSportTV Funny how the South African bowlers were not able to find any reverse swing in the next test...

- bazwah (@bazwah69) October 7, 2026

This kind of trolling...

- Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) October 7, 2026

This is going to be so much fun if we get some heated moments too.

- Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 7, 2026

Extremely funny bit of marketing but I think this is going to be one hell of a test series. Genuinely can't call it

- Matty (@mattylufc_) October 7, 2026

Elite trolling

- Eems (@NaeemahBenjamin) October 7, 2026

Jibe at Aussies already bring it on

- ψ (@paradigmshhiftt) October 7, 2026

Saffers are cooking us, I can't wait for the revenge

- paRaY_YasiR ✍️ (@ParayYasirfx) October 7, 2026

How much they will milk this incident?

It's as if cricket don't have any such notable issues post it and this was the last significant issue that caused huge uproar

- Samrossann (@SAMROSSANN) October 8, 2026

It's over guys. Get on with it

- Kartik Kannan (@kartik_kannan) October 7, 2026

Now this is nasty

- Faaru (@FaaruSays) October 7, 2026

Meanwhile, Australia recently played a two-day warm-up match against Cricket South Africa (CSA) Invitation XI, where Marnus Labuschagne (111) scored a century while vice-captain Steve Smith (61) and wicketkeeper- batter Alex Carey (57) hit valuable fifties to head into the series opener with much-needed runs under their belts.

Also Read:CA chief hints at 12-team World Test Championship in coming years