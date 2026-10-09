USA Courier Jobs: You Will Not Believe How Much A Delivery Boy Earns In America
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) You do not always need a software job to make good money in the USA. Delivery, courier, and driving jobs also have huge demand there. People earn handsome salaries in these package delivery roles.Delivery drivers in America earn much more than in India. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports a $48,770 average annual wage for light truck drivers in 2025. Drivers in the couriers and messengers sector make $47,700 yearly. This means they get a $3,975 gross monthly income. The dollar value stands at around Rs 97 as of October 8, 2026. This makes $3,975 equal to Rs 3.85 lakhs per month. You must remember this is gross income before taxes and deductions.Top courier company FedEx pays an average hourly wage of $24.53, according to Indeed data. Some job postings even offer $22 to $39 per hour. Location, experience, and job level change this amount. A person working 40 hours a week at $24.53 earns $981 weekly. This becomes $4,240 for an average 4.33-week month. This equals Rs 4.1 lakhs gross income. Part-time roles, cities, and contractors affect the final pay.A driver making 10 deliveries a day at $20 each earns $200 daily. This equals Rs 19,400. A $25 rate brings $250 or Rs 24,250 daily. You cannot apply this rule to every American courier job. Companies usually pay hourly wages, while contractor jobs have different payment styles. America also has a very high cost of living. Rent, health insurance, taxes, and fuel eat up a big chunk of this income. You cannot save the entire Rs 4 lakhs.Overtime pay makes American courier jobs very attractive. Federal law requires companies to pay 1.5 times the regular wage when covered employees work more than 40 hours a week. An employee earning $24.53 an hour gets a $36.80 overtime rate. Five extra hours of overtime bring in $184. State laws and job contracts decide this overtime eligibility. You only get this extra pay after crossing the 40-hour mark.Driving qualifications matter the most for courier jobs. FedEx requires a valid driving license and a clean driving record. Some roles demand specific vehicle types, age limits, medical tests, and Federal Motor Carrier Safety compliance. Foreigners face strict rules here. You cannot just do any job because you have a visa. Indians need proper legal work authorization along with a driving license to do courier jobs in America.
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