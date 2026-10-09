Amazon Laptop Deals: Top 5 Laptops Under Rs 50,000 With Huge SBI Card Discounts

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Amazon has rolled out amazing offers as part of its Festive Sale 2026. You can grab the best laptops in the Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 budget right now.

Students and professionals need a good laptop for studies and office work these days. You can check out the best laptop deals in the market right now if your budget is between Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000.

Top brands like Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo offer special bank discounts. You can own these models at the lowest prices using SBI credit cards and coupon discounts. Here are the details.

Acer brings this Smartchoice Aspire One laptop for daily tasks, office work, and studies. The company provides an AMD Ryzen 5-40 processor here. You also get 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. This delivers fast performance. You can buy this laptop for just Rs 34,990 using a coupon discount and SBI credit card EMI offer.

You should pick this option if you want pre-installed Microsoft Office software. The Acer Smartchoice Aspire One variant offers an AMD Ryzen 5-40 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and Office 2024. Students and office workers will find this very useful. You can buy this model for an effective price of Rs 37,990 using a coupon discount and SBI credit card EMI.

ASUS brings this brand new Vivobook 15 (2026) model. The brand uses an Intel Core 3 304 processor in this laptop. You get 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage support. The screen size, design, and display quality look great. You get a massive Rs 9,350 instant discount when you use an SBI credit card. The effective price drops to just Rs 41,140 after all discounts.

ASUS offers the Vivobook 15 (2026) Core 3 100U (i3 14th Gen) model for users who want better processing speed. The company provides 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage here. You get excellent multitasking and speed performance because of the latest generation processor. SBI credit card EMI gives you an instant discount of Rs 9,000. You can own this laptop for an effective price of Rs 43,990.

The Acer Aspire One Smartchoice model is a great pick if your budget is around Rs 30,000. This laptop features an AMD Ryzen 3-7320U processor. The brand also provides 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. This is perfect for users who want a fast processor and RAM on a low budget. You get a Rs 3,000 off coupon on this laptop. You also get a Rs 3,750 instant discount on your SBI credit card. The effective price comes down to Rs 30,740 when you combine both offers.