Man Dresses As Woman To Test Ajmer's Night Safety, What Happened Next Left Him Unsettled WATCH

A new social media trend has sparked conversations about women's safety at night, with male content creators dressing up as women and stepping out after dark to see how they are treated in public spaces. Creator in Ajmer shares personal experience, asserts women are "not safe" in the city, following similar films from Maharashtra and Delhi that went viral.

The video was shared on Instagram by content creator indtiird, using the handle @failedkid_. In the clip, he can be seen dressing up as a woman and visiting several locations across Ajmer at night to observe how people react to him. A message reading "Girls are not safe in Ajmer" accompanied the video that went viral.

The experiment's inventor explained that he wanted to see if women might feel secure going out at night in his city and, if so, in what areas they could encounter the most challenges.

Then he went on to show himself getting ready as a woman at a salon, complete with cosmetics and clothes. During the experiment, he claimed to have carried a firearm for protection.

The artist asserts that he initially went to a market, where he was approached by individuals who made oblique gestures and called out to him. He said that two men had followed him and that one had gazed at him intently for a long time.

After that, the artist went to a store and said a guy started gazing at him. He ran away from the awkward situation because it made him feel uneasy, he claimed.

Afterward, he went to a bridge, a bus terminal, and the parking lot. He claims that this pattern of conduct persisted at these spots, which made him think that ladies would not feel secure venturing out on their own at nite in Ajmer.

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The video has since gained attention online, with the creator's experiment adding to the ongoing social media trend of men