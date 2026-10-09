Namma Metro Pink Line: CMRS Completes 3-Day Safety Run, Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere Opening Soon

Namma Metro's Pink Line has completed a three-day CMRS safety run on the Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere stretch. The key Bengaluru Metro corridor is now moving closer to commercial operations.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a major update for Bannerghatta Road and South Bengaluru residents. The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) successfully completed the 3-day statutory safety inspection. Officials checked the 7.5 km elevated stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere. The commercial run for the highly anticipated Pink Line will start very soon.

CMRS Commissioner for Southern Circle V. Venkatasubramanian led the expert team. They conducted back-to-back tests along the route from October 6 to 8.

October 6: Officials thoroughly checked the main line and civil infrastructure using a motor trolley.

October 7: The team inspected the Kothanur Depot facilities. They also conducted train trials on the main line to check speed and control.

October 8: Officials visited the Operations Control Centre (OCC) at Baiyappanahalli. They tested the signaling and traffic control systems to complete the inspection.

The new elevated route includes exactly 6 metro stations:

Kalena Agrahara Hulimavu IIMB JP Nagar 4th Phase Jayadeva Hospital (Interchange Station) Tavarekere

BMRCL already secured the speed certificate from the RDSO in August. The Railway Board then gave provisional approval for the metro coaches. The Independent Safety Assessor (ISA) also provided safety certification for the signaling system. BMRCL will now receive the final CMRS inspection report. The metro line will get the official green signal for public service after officials fulfill the final conditions.

The total operational network of Namma Metro will expand from 96.10 km to a massive 103.60 km once this 7.5 km stretch opens. Bengaluru will soon join the elite list of Indian cities with a metro network of over 100 km. This new route will act as a huge blessing for IT employees and daily commuters who face terrible traffic jams on Bannerghatta Road.