'10-Foot Crater Swallows Car': Massive Sinkhole In Chennai Sparks Panic Video Surfaces

A section of Thiruvanmiyur Road near Tidel Park in Chennai suddenly gave way on Thursday morning, creating a large sinkhole that swallowed a car travelling along the busy stretch. Visuals from the spot showed the vehicle overturned inside the crater, which was around 10 feet deep. The sudden collapse left the driver with little time to react as the car lost balance and plunged into the hole.

Car topples on OMR, Chennai, after the road suddenly caves in. Pulse of the People (@CitizenPulseX) October 8, 2026

Two passengers escape safely

A man and a woman were inside the car when it fell into the sinkhole. Police sources said both passengers were safe after the incident. The road collapse caused concern among motorists and led to significant traffic congestion in the area. Metro rail construction work is currently underway on the affected stretch, according to a report by India Today.

Metro workers have since begun repair and restoration work at the site. Traffic movement remained affected as authorities worked to secure the damaged section of the road.

Chennai sinkhole video sparks reactions

Videos showing the overturned car inside the crater quickly drew attention on social media. Several users questioned why the incident had not received wider attention, while others compared the situation with road collapses reported in Bengaluru.

Not just has a road caved on one of the busiest stretches in chennai, it was also big enough for an entire car to fall inside. Why is this not viral yet? Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 8, 2026

Some posts also brought politics into the discussion, referring to the state government and the political leadership in Tamil Nadu. Others focused on the condition of major city roads and the risks faced by motorists.

The incident also brought back memories of a similar road collapse near Thiruvanmiyur Junction on the OMR in May 2025. At the time, an ageing sewage pipeline reportedly failed, creating a six-foot-deep crater into which a car fell. Five people were injured in that incident.

Authorities are now working to restore the affected stretch and manage traffic around the collapse.