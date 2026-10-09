Chicken Eating Guide: Which Parts Should You Never Eat And How To Cook It Right?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Chicken is great for your health, but only certain parts actually benefit you. You should completely avoid eating some parts. Here is what you must eat and what you should skip.

Very few people in the world dislike non-veg food. Most people absolutely love chicken. Gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts eat it regularly because it packs a lot of protein. But you must know how much to eat, which part to choose, and how to cook it.

Can you eat chicken every day?

Frying chicken in too much oil increases its fat and calories. Eating such high saturated fat regularly increases bad cholesterol (LDL) in some people. You should choose skinless chicken if you want to lose weight or control body fat. This does not mean you can never touch the skin. You just need to watch your portion size and cooking method.

Chicken skin contains a lot of fat. This can easily increase your body fat levels. Experts always tell you to avoid eating the skin. You also need to use the right cooking method. Boiled chicken is very healthy. But deep-frying it in oil or coating it in batter and breadcrumbs turns it into a completely different food. Cooking chicken in gravies loaded with butter or cream adds unnecessary fat and calories to your body. You should grill, bake, or cook chicken with less oil for better health.

How to cook chicken healthily?

Regular chicken eaters must watch their oil, butter, cream, and salt intake. Food safety experts warn that washing raw chicken spreads bacteria across your kitchen through water droplets. You should just cook the chicken fully at the right temperature instead of washing it.

Many people think they should never eat chicken liver. But chicken liver actually contains rich nutrients like Iron, Vitamin B12, and Vitamin A. However, you should not eat it daily or in large amounts because it has very high Vitamin A levels.

Pregnant women and people already taking Vitamin A supplements must consult a doctor before eating liver. You do not need to stop eating it completely, but you must eat it in moderation. You should also mix up your protein sources by eating lentils, eggs, and fish instead of just chicken.

You must ensure your chicken cooks completely, regardless of which part you eat. Undercooked raw chicken contains harmful bacteria like 'Salmonella' and 'Campylobacter'. These bacteria cause severe health issues like diarrhea, stomach ache, fever, and vomiting.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that you must cook chicken until its internal temperature reaches at least 74 degrees Celsius. A brown outside does not mean the chicken is fully cooked inside. You must pay extra attention to thick pieces and bone-in parts. You must also wash the knives and chopping boards thoroughly after cutting raw chicken. You should never place cooked chicken on the same plate that held the raw chicken.