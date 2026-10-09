Chana Dal: Takes Too Long To Cook? Try This 10-Minute Soft Dal Trick

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Chana Dal does not cook as easily as toor dal or moong dal. You usually need a lot of time to boil this dal perfectly. We bring you some simple tricks to cook chana dal quickly and easily.

Indian meals always give a special place to dals. People regularly include different dals in their daily diet. Dals taste great and provide essential protein and fiber to your body. However, all dals do not cook at the same speed. You can boil toor dal and moong dal very easily. Chana dal takes much more time to soften. We explain why chana dal takes so long and how you can speed up the cooking process.

Chickpeas naturally have a very hard texture. The hardness remains even after you split them into chana dal. Water takes more time to enter this dal compared to other varieties. Moong dal and toor dal absorb water quickly and turn soft. Chana dal contains high amounts of protein and carbohydrates. You need proper heat and time to soften these nutrients.

How to cook chana dal quickly and softly?

You must soak chana dal in water for 30 to 40 minutes before cooking. You can use lukewarm water to speed up the soaking process. You can also add a pinch of baking soda if you lack soaking time. Baking soda reduces the hardness and helps the dal cook quickly. You should never add too much baking soda because it ruins the taste. You can also use hot water instead of normal water while boiling the dal in a pressure cooker.

Chana dal offers excellent benefits for your health. You gain many nutrients by adding this dal to your regular meals.

Chana dal contains rich amounts of fiber, folate, and potassium. These nutrients control blood cholesterol levels and reduce heart disease risks. The high protein and fiber content keeps your stomach full for a longer time. This helps you control frequent hunger cravings and supports weight loss. Chana dal also has a low glycemic index. This property releases blood sugar slowly and prevents sudden spikes. The high fiber content easily solves constipation problems. The complex carbohydrates and iron provide instant energy to your body and reduce fatigue. You must definitely include chana dal in your daily diet.