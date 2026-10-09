Cooking Tips: Add Two Drops Of THIS To Make Perfect Non-Slimy Okra Fry

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Okra often turns sticky and slimy when you cook or fry it. This ruins the taste and makes people avoid the dish. You just need to follow a few simple kitchen hacks to fry okra perfectly without any sticky mess.

Okra packs a lot of nutrients and offers great health benefits. You can cook it very quickly, making it a top choice for busy days. Any dish you make with okra tastes delicious. But the real headache is the sticky slime that comes out during cooking. Your okra curry turns slimy even after you take many precautions. You just need to follow a few simple tricks to fry okra perfectly without any sticky mess. Let us look at those tips now.

Many people make a huge mistake here. You should never cut okra right after washing it. You must dry the vegetable completely without leaving any water on it. You need to wipe the okra well with a clean kitchen cloth and only then cut it into pieces. The vegetable releases slime during cooking if it has too much moisture on it.

Do not cover the pan

You should never put a lid on the pan while cooking okra. The lid traps steam and moisture inside. This makes the okra even more sticky. You must always keep the pan open while cooking this vegetable.

You must add a little lemon juice at the end while the okra cooks. The lemon juice helps reduce the slime and makes the okra crispy.

Use this trick while cutting

The sticky slime troubles you not just during cooking but also while cutting. The slime sticks to the knife and your hands. You can rub a lemon slice on both sides of the knife before cutting the vegetable to reduce this issue. The knife will not catch much slime after you do this.

Use curd if you lack lemon

You can also use a little curd if you do not have lemon juice handy. Curd improves the texture of the okra and gives a mild sour taste to the dish. You just need to dry the washed okra completely, cook it without a lid, and add a little lemon juice at the end to prevent the sticky mess.