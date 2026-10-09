Maggi Masala: Make Your Own Maggi Masala At Home In Just 10 Minutes

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kids and adults absolutely love Maggi. We all know it is not exactly healthy, but we still eat it anyway. Store-bought tastemaker packets contain Ajinomoto. This is not good for your health.

Kids and adults always keep Maggi on top of their favorite food list. That special tastemaker gives Maggi its magic flavor. Store-bought masala packets use different preservatives and chemicals for taste. These chemicals harm our health. Eating them daily or regularly causes health issues. Kids love Maggi, but outside masala is bad. You can solve this problem easily.

You can make that exact tasty Maggi masala at home in just a few minutes without any chemicals.

You need to roast the spices first. Take a pan and add cloves, black pepper, coriander seeds, bay leaf, cumin, fennel seeds, and dry red chilies. Roast them on a low flame for a few seconds. This step removes moisture from the spices and helps the masala last longer. You can also dry them in the sun if you want. Take them out on a plate after roasting and let them cool down completely.

Put the cooled spices into a mixer jar. Add red chili powder, turmeric, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and vegetarian aromatic powder to the jar. Grind everything together into a fine, smooth powder. Your homemade Maggi masala is ready.

Store this fragrant masala in an airtight container. This keeps the aroma and taste fresh without any moisture. Stop buying outside packets and make this pure masala at home for good health and great taste. You can use this magic powder in noodles, curries, and other dishes too. Just add a pinch to make your food taste amazing.