Jailer 2 Censor Certificate And Runtime Details Out: Rajinikanth Brings Massive Action Feast

Rajinikanth has officially wrapped up the censor formalities for Jailer 2. The censor board handed the film a UA 16 Plus certificate and locked the runtime at 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar has completed the censor process for Jailer 2. Kalanithi Maran has produced this movie under the Sun Pictures banner. The makers will release the film in theatres on October 15. The Central Board of Film Certification gave the movie a UA 16 Plus certificate. The official runtime stands at 165 minutes and 18 seconds. Fans will watch a solid 2 hours and 45 minutes of action. Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the recently released trailer.

The sequel starts exactly where the first part ended. The first movie focused heavily on idol smuggling. Tiger Muthuvel Pandian fought a ruthless underworld mafia back then. Director Nelson Dilipkumar has expanded that dark underworld in this second part. The sequel introduces characters with entirely new shades. Actors like SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, and Suraj Venjaramoodu play crucial roles in the plot. Tiger Muthuvel Pandian will face a much stronger underworld empire this time.

Rajinikanth shares the screen with Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Vinayakan, and Jaffer Sadiq. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar return with their special roles from the first part. The franchise also brings in new actors like SJ Suryah, Apeksha Porwal, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan, Hakeem Shaza, Bhagavathi Perumal, Meghana Raj, Shamna Kasim, and Jatin Sarna. The makers have assembled a much bigger cast than the first film.

Rajinikanth steps back into the shoes of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian for Jailer 2. The recent trailer clearly showcased the massive action world around his character. The movie shows Muthuvel Pandian clashing with the most brutal villains of the underworld. Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal will impress the audience with their powerful screen presence. Anirudh is composing the music for this film. The director has given major importance to heavy action sequences alongside the huge star cast.

The trailer and the latest censor reports have massively increased the hype around Jailer 2. Director Nelson Dilipkumar has crafted an edge-of-the-seat thriller without any lag. The sequel packs a massive underworld empire, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian's intense fights, new characters, and heavy action elements. Censor reviews suggest that Jailer 2 will deliver a high-octane action package. The film hits the screens on October 15 with a UA 16 Plus certificate and a 165-minute 18-second runtime.