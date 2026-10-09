Mysuru Dasara Special Trains: SWR Announces Extra Services To Manage Festival Rush

South Western Railway (SWR) will operate several additional unreserved special trains between Bengaluru, Mysuru and other destinations to manage the expected heavy passenger rush during the Mysuru Dasara festival. The special services will provide additional connectivity for passengers travelling between KSR Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ashokapuram and Chamarajanagar during the festival period. The services will operate on specific dates in October, with multiple trips scheduled on some routes.

KSR Bengaluru To Ashokapuram Train Schedule

South Western Railway will operate three trips of an unreserved special train (06285/06286) between KSR Bengaluru and Ashokapuram.

Train number 06285 will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 12:15 hours on October 19, 20 and 21. It will reach Ashokapuram at 15:40 hours on the same day.

For the return journey, train number 06286 will depart from Ashokapuram at 16:10 hours on October 19, 20 and 21. It will reach KSR Bengaluru at 20:00 hours on the same day.

The special train will have eight MEMU coaches. It will stop at Kengeri, Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, Yeliyur, Byadarahalli, Pandavapura, Srirangapatna, Naganahalli, Mysuru and Chamarajapuram stations in both directions.

KSR Bengaluru To Mysuru Special Train

South Western Railway will also operate six trips of an unreserved special train (06287/06288) between KSR Bengaluru and Mysuru.

Train number 06287 will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 21:15 hours on October 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. It will reach Mysuru at 00:20 hours the following day.

In the return direction, train number 06288 will depart from Mysuru at 00:30 hours on October 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22. It will reach KSR Bengaluru at 03:30 hours on the same day.

The trains will have eight MEMU coaches and will stop at Kengeri, Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Pandavapura stations in both directions.

Mysuru To KSR Bengaluru Train Schedule

Passengers can also use six trips of another unreserved special train (06297/06298) between Mysuru and KSR Bengaluru.

Train number 06297 will depart from Mysuru at 23:15 hours on October 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. It will reach KSR Bengaluru at 02:50 hours the following day.

For the return journey, train number 06298 will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 03:15 hours on October 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22. It will reach Mysuru at 06:30 hours on the same day.

This train will have 19 coaches. It will stop at Srirangapatna, Pandavapura, Byadarahalli, Mandya, Maddur, Channapatna, Ramanagara, Bidadi and Kengeri stations in both directions.

Mysuru To Chamarajanagar Train Schedule

South Western Railway has scheduled one trip of an unreserved special train (06293/06294) between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Train number 06293 will depart from Mysuru at 21:30 hours on October 21 and reach Chamarajanagar at 23:20 hours on the same day.

On the return journey, train number 06294 will depart from Chamarajanagar at 23:50 hours on October 21 and reach Mysuru at 01:50 hours the following day.

The train will have 20 coaches. It will stop at Chamarajapuram, Ashokapuram, Kadakola, Tandavapura Halt, Sujatapuram Halt, Nanjangud Town, Chinnadagudihundi Halt, Narasambudhi Halt, Kavalande Halt, Konanur Halt, Badanaguppe Halt and Mariyala Gangawadi Halt stations in both directions.

Another Trip Between Mysuru And Chamarajanagar

South Western Railway will also operate one additional trip of an unreserved special train (06289/06290) between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Train number 06289 will depart from Mysuru at 00:10 hours on October 21 and reach Chamarajanagar at 02:00 hours on the same day.

For the return journey, train number 06290 will depart from Chamarajanagar at 02:30 hours on October 21 and reach Mysuru at 04:15 hours on the same day.

The train will have 19 coaches. It will stop at Chamarajapuram, Ashokapuram, Kadakola, Tandavapura Halt, Sujatapuram Halt, Nanjangud Town, Chinnadagudihundi Halt, Narasambudhi Halt, Kavalande Halt, Konanur Halt, Badanaguppe Halt and Mariyala Gangawadi Halt stations in both directions.