Bengaluru Accident: 26-Year-Old Malayali Nurse Dies In Tragic Bike Crash

Bengaluru: A young Malayali nurse lost his life in a tragic road accident in Bengaluru. The deceased is Ranjith C, a 26-year-old youth from Kaniyaruthodi house in Keezhissery, Kondotty, Malappuram.

Ranjith worked as a nurse in the emergency ward of a private hospital in Bengaluru. The fatal accident happened around 3 AM today. He was riding his bike from his room to the hospital for his shift. The bike crashed near Kudlu Gate, and he died on the spot.

His body was taken back to his hometown after completing the postmortem.