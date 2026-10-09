Navaratri Holiday 2026: Mysuru To Coorg-7 Best Places Near Bengaluru For Family Getaway

Karnataka's official holiday calendar lists Mahanavami/Ayudhapooja on October 20 and Vijayadasami on October 21. Here are 7 Weekend Getaways Near Bangalore To Visit During Navaratri Holiday.

Navaratri 2026 starts on October 11, giving Bengaluru families a chance to take a break from city life. The festival season is perfect for visiting heritage cities, coffee farms, hill stations, and scenic countryside. According to the Karnataka holiday calendar, Mahanavami/Ayudhapooja falls on October 20 and Vijayadasami on October 21.

If you're thinking about a road trip from Bangalore, here are seven places that offer a mix of culture, nature, and relaxation.

Mysuru is a classic choice for a Navaratri vacation. The city is famous for its grand Mysuru Dasara celebrations, the illuminated Mysuru Palace, Chamundi Hill, and traditional cultural events. It's also great for a quick family trip since it's only about 140 km from Bangalore.

For a short drive, try Nandi Hills. It's about 60 km from Bengaluru and perfect for a morning trip, fresh air, and beautiful views.

If you have a longer weekend, Chikkamagaluru is a great pick with its coffee farms, green landscapes, and mountain views. You can visit places like Mullayanagiri, Hirekolale Lake, and Baba Budangiri. It's about 240 to 250 km from Bengaluru.

Coorg is a wonderful option for families who want a relaxing break. From October to March, Madikeri and nearby areas are popular for their coffee farms, waterfalls, lush greenery, and comfortable resorts. Coorg is about 250 to 265 km from Bengaluru.

Sakleshpur is another great spot for a road trip, especially if you like a quieter atmosphere. With its coffee farms, hills, and peaceful retreats, it's perfect for a relaxing two-day break. The drive is about 220 km.

Looking for something different from hills and resorts? Head to Hampi. Its impressive Vijayanagara-era ruins, temples, and rocky landscapes make it ideal for a cultural trip. At about 340 km away, Hampi is better for a longer vacation than a day trip.

If your family wants cooler weather, Ooty is always a favourite. This Nilgiri hill station is about 270 km from Bengaluru, but the drive can take longer because of winding roads and traffic.

Whether you love heritage sites, hills, coffee farms, or just want to relax with your family, plenty of places near Bengaluru are worth visiting. For a short trip, Mysuru and Nandi Hills are great choices. If you have two or three days, Coorg, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur, or Ooty let you unwind even more.