Mahalaya To Vijayadashami 2026: Complete Durga Puja Timeline, Rituals Explained

For Bengalis, Durga Puja does not begin with the first dhak or the opening of pandals. The festive journey starts much earlier, with the arrival of Mahalaya and the transition from Pitru Paksha to Devi Paksha.

In 2026, Mahalaya will be observed on October 10, setting the stage for the celebrations that culminate in Vijayadashami on October 21. Between these two dates, a series of religious rituals and preparations gradually build the anticipation for Maa Durga's arrival.

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October 10: Mahalaya marks the beginning

Mahalaya falls on the new moon day that concludes Pitru Paksha, the fortnight traditionally dedicated to remembering and honouring ancestors. Many devotees perform tarpan and other rituals for their departed family members on this day.

For Bengali households, however, Mahalaya also carries another meaning. The familiar sounds of Chandi Path and Mahishasura Mardini at dawn signal that Durga Puja is approaching. It marks the transition towards Devi Paksha and begins the emotional countdown to the Goddess's arrival.

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October 11 onwards: Devi Paksha begins

The days following Mahalaya mark the beginning of the bright fortnight associated with the Goddess. While Shardiya Navratri also begins around this time, Bengali Durga Puja follows its own distinct ritual calendar.

The period between Mahalaya and the main Puja days is filled with preparation. Artisans put the finishing touches on idols, pandals take shape, homes are cleaned and families begin preparing for days of celebrations, prayers and gatherings.

October 15-16: Chaturthi and Panchami

As the Puja approaches, preparations become more intense. By Chaturthi and Panchami, pandals and idols are largely ready, while households make their final arrangements for the festivities.

These days are also when the excitement becomes increasingly visible, with neighbourhoods preparing to welcome devotees for the main Puja celebrations.

October 17: Maha Shashthi

Shashthi marks the formal beginning of the main Durga Puja rituals in Bengal.

Important observances associated with the day include Kalparambha, Bodhan and Bilva Nimantran. Through Bodhan, Maa Durga is ceremonially invoked, marking her symbolic arrival for the Puja.

For many devotees, Shashthi is when the anticipation of the previous days finally turns into the festival itself.

October 18: Maha Saptami

Saptami brings another important ritual - the Nabapatrika Puja. A group of nine plants, traditionally associated with different forms of the Goddess, is ritually prepared and worshipped.

The day also marks the beginning of the core days of public Durga Puja, with devotees visiting pandals, offering prayers and seeking darshan of Maa Durga.

October 19: Maha Ashtami

Ashtami is among the most significant days of Durga Puja. Special prayers and offerings are made to the Goddess, while many communities also observe Kumari Puja.

The transition from Ashtami to Navami is marked by Sandhi Puja, an important ritual performed at the juncture of the two tithis.

October 20: Maha Navami

Navami is the final major day of worship before Vijayadashami. Devotees participate in special Puja rituals, with Homa performed in many traditions.

The festive mood continues across pandals, but there is also an awareness that Maa Durga's stay is nearing its end.

October 21: Vijayadashami and Visarjan

Vijayadashami brings the Durga Puja celebrations to a close. After the final rituals, idols of Maa Durga are taken in processions for immersion.

In Bengal, the day is also associated with Sindoor Khela and emotional farewells as devotees bid goodbye to the Goddess with the hope of welcoming her back the following year.

From the quiet observances of Mahalaya to the farewell on Vijayadashami, the journey of Durga Puja unfolds over several stages. Each ritual adds to the anticipation, transforming the days before the festival into an important part of the celebration itself.