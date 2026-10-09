GST Council Meet Focuses On Simplifying Framework, User-Friendly Reforms

Following the conclusion of the 57th GST Council meeting in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said that the discussions focused on providing enhanced facilities to citizens and improving the GST framework.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gupta emphasised the significance of the meet, highlighting the participation level of states. "Everything about this is special. It is excellent that all the states come together for the GST Council meeting. Discussions were held on how to provide even better facilities to Indian citizens, how to simplify the entire GST framework and make it more user-friendly, and how to ensure better implementation; the results have been very positive," she said.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant also welcomed the reforms brought about in today's GST meeting. "The measures introduced address the difficulties many people previously faced; this time, the GST Council has taken steps to resolve those issues. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Finance Minister," he said.

GST Rate Changes to be Annual Affair

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will consider changes to tax rates only once a year, with decisions taking effect from April 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday, marking a shift towards greater predictability in the tax regime for businesses.

Addressing a press conference after the 57th GST Council meeting, Sitharaman said, "GST Council will take it up, take rate changes only once in a year and it will come up for decision from 1st April only."

She clarified that no GST rates were changed at Thursday's meeting, which focused on simplifying compliance, easing tax procedures and reducing disputes. "As I have briefed you all earlier, this meeting was more on the process reforms," Sitharaman said.

The decision comes a year after the introduction of the two-rate GST structure, with the Council now focusing on improving the functioning of the tax system rather than undertaking further rate rationalisation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)