Air India, Air India Express Revise Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Prices

Air India, Air India Express Revise Fuel Surcharges

Air India and Air India Express have revised fuel surcharges on domestic and international one-way flights amid rising aviation fuel prices, with the revised charges coming into effect from October 9. For domestic flights, the airlines will levy a fuel surcharge of Rs 400 for sectors covering 0-500 km, Rs 600 for 501-1,000 km, Rs 850 for 1,001-1,500 km, and Rs 1,200 for 1,501-2,000 km and 2,000+ km sectors.

On international flights, the revised surcharge will be USD 215 for North America, USD 210 for Australia, USD 135 for Europe including the UK, and USD 55 for West Asia/Middle East. The revised surcharges will apply from October 9. Air India and Air India Express said they will review the charges periodically and make adjustments as required.

Akasa Air Introduces Fuel Surcharge

Meanwhile, Akasa Air has also introduced a fuel surcharge on domestic and select international routes amid a sustained rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. The revised charges will apply to all new bookings made from 00:01 hrs on October 9, 2026. Akasa Air will levy a surcharge of Rs 375 on domestic sectors up to 500 km, Rs 600 on sectors covering 501-1,000 km, Rs 900 on 1,001-1,500 km and Rs 1,150 on sectors covering 1,501 km and above. For select international routes, a surcharge of Rs 2,500 will apply on flights between India and Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Thailand and Vietnam.

IndiGo Revises Fuel Charges Citing ATF Price Rise

Earlier, on October 5, IndiGo revised its fuel charges for all new bookings made from 0001 hours on October 6, 2026, citing a sharp rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices.

The airline said the increase in fuel costs, along with recent geopolitical developments in West Asia, has pushed ATF prices to among their highest levels in the last decade. "The continuous rise in the fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14%, has taken ATF costs to levels that are amongst the highest in the last decade," IndiGo said in a statement.

Under the revised charges, passengers travelling up to 500 km on domestic routes will pay a fuel charge of Rs 375. For domestic flights covering 501-1,000 km, the charge will be Rs 600, while flights covering 1,001-1,500 km will attract a charge of Rs 900. For journeys between 1,501 and 2,000 km, passengers will pay Rs 1,150. Flights covering more than 2,000 km will carry a fuel charge of Rs 1,300.

IndiGo has also revised fuel charges for international flights based on the distance and destination. (ANI)

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