MP Congress Protests In Bhopal Over 'Misbehaviour' With Rahul Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders and workers on Thursday staged a protest march in Bhopal against the alleged misbehaviour with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and INDIA bloc MPs during their protest against the Election Commission in Delhi. Congress leaders, including veteran party leader Digvijaya Singh, state Congress president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Umang Singhar, participated in the protest organised by the Bhopal city district Congress committee under the banner of“Save Vote, Save Country”. The protestors took out the march from Vyapam square to Board Office square in the state capital and raised slogans against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Congress to fight for voting rights, democracy: Patwari

Speaking to reporters, Patwari alleged that the country was witnessing an "kind of anarchy" and said Congress would continue its fight to protect voting rights, democracy and the Constitution.“The kind of anarchy that has come to the country and the distrust regarding votes has agitated the entire country against the crime committed by Narendra Modi, Gyanesh Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The country is watching the misbehaviour with Rahul Gandhi, who was going to the Election Commission office along with Priyanka Gandhi and with 300 MPs,” Patwari said.

He said Congress had a responsibility to protect the right to vote and claimed that the issue was not merely political but concerned the country and democracy.“We will protect the right of vote till our last drop of blood under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We will protect democracy and the Constitution. This is not a political issue. This is an issue of saving the country, preserving India's identity and protecting the rights of the common people in a democracy, and we will continue this fight,” he said.

Singhar alleges poll irregularities, demands CEC's resignation

Meanwhile, Singhar alleged irregularities in the electoral process and demanded that the Chief Election Commissioner should resign.“If the Congress party remains silent, the common person will become silent in front of this dictatorial government. Around 13 crore votes have been allegedly stolen. Why do they not want elections through ballot papers? When ballot voting is being used in America, why do you want elections here through EVMs? The EVMs should be discontinued and voting should be conducted through ballot papers. Gyanesh Kumar, who is allegedly involved in this theft, should immediately resign,” Singhar said.

'Our constitutional right to raise people's voice'

Additionally, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said the Congress was raising issues concerning the people and claimed that doing so was its constitutional right.“We are fighting the people's battle under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Kharge ji and Priyanka ji. It is our right to raise the voice of the people and stand with them when they are being harmed. It is our constitutional right to raise the people's voice and stand in their support,” Singh said. (ANI)

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