CM Dhami: Haridwar Emerges As Major Industrial Hub In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday attended the 7th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Uttarakhand Industrial Summit and Expo-2026 in Haridwar.

Addressing the event, CM Dhami said that Haridwar, besides being a spiritual city, has emerged as a major hub of industrial development in Uttarakhand. He said such events provide a common platform for industry, trade, investment and innovation, and play an important role in accelerating the state's economic growth.

Government as a Facilitator for Economic Growth

The Chief Minister said entrepreneurs, traders and investors play a crucial role in the economic progress of any state. "Establishment of industries creates new employment opportunities, promotes technology and innovation, and strengthens the local economy." He said the state government is working to provide a safe, transparent and simplified business environment in Uttarakhand, with the government acting as a facilitator and partner rather than merely a regulator.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous efforts are being made to make Uttarakhand a developed, self-reliant and economically strong state. "Expansion of road, rail and air connectivity has created a favourable environment for industrial and commercial activities. The Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project, Char Dham road project and improving connectivity are also strengthening logistics facilities in the state."

Industry-Friendly Policies and Startup Promotion

CM Dhami said the state's industry-friendly policies are yielding positive results. "More than 29,000 new MSME units have been established in Uttarakhand in recent years, providing employment to around 1.27 lakh youth. An 'Nivesh Mitra' system has been introduced for the prompt resolution of investors' and entrepreneurs' issues. Under the strengthened single-window system, more than 206 services of 26 key departments are now available online."

He said the government is working to ensure that the state's youth become not only job seekers but also job creators. "Startups and innovation are therefore being specially promoted. Along with implementing the Uttarakhand Startup Policy, a ₹200-crore venture fund has been established to provide financial support to startups."

Expanding Industrial Infrastructure Across the State

The Chief Minister said an Integrated Manufacturing Cluster is being developed over around 1,002 acres in Khurpia, Udham Singh Nagar. "The project will provide a major boost to industrial development in the state while creating new opportunities for investment and employment."

He said industrial development is not being restricted to the plains. "Work is underway to promote small industries through special industrial parks in Chamoli, Pauri and Almora. A flatted factory is being developed in Haridwar to provide modern industrial facilities to small entrepreneurs, while similar facilities are planned in Selaqui and Pantnagar in the future."

Promoting Local Products and Key Sectors

The Chief Minister said special focus is also being laid on connecting traditional products, handicrafts and local enterprises with larger markets. "Initiatives such as 'One District, Two Products' are aimed at giving local products greater recognition at the national and international levels. Uttarakhand is also making rapid progress in sectors including pharmaceuticals, herbal products, AYUSH, engineering and auto components."

National Recognition for Pro-Business Policies

CM Dhami said the state's industry-friendly policies have also received recognition at the national level. "Uttarakhand has been placed in the 'Top Achievers' category under the Business Reform Action Plan and secured the top position in its category in the Export Preparedness Index-2024."

A Call to Action for Investors

He called upon entrepreneurs and investors to take advantage of the opportunities available in Uttarakhand and become partners in promoting investment and employment generation. He reiterated that the state government is committed to providing industries with a safe environment, transparent systems, simplified procedures and better investment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said the state government is continuously working to make Uttarakhand not only a spiritual power centre but also an economically strong state. He emphasised that the industry, business community, investors and youth have an important role to play in this endeavour.

He congratulated the entire CII team and all those associated with the event for its successful organisation.

On the occasion, CM Dhami also visited the exhibition set up by various industrial units. (ANI)

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