Nana Patekar Passes Away Bollywood Mourns Loss Of Veteran Actor

The Hindi film industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Nana Patekar, whose passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from Bollywood celebrities and colleagues. Remembered for his powerful performances, distinctive screen presence and decades-long contribution to Indian cinema, Patekar's death has left the film fraternity deeply saddened.

Tributes pour in from film fraternity

From heartfelt social media posts to personal recollections, several celebrities have paid tribute to the legendary actor. Superstar Salman Khan remembered Nana Patekar and offered his tributes on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the late actor, Salman wrote,“Nanaaaaaaaaaaa. Rest in peace bhau...”

Actor Ajay Devgn, who worked with Nana Patekar in films like 'Apaharan' and 'Raajneeti', shared an old picture with the late actor.“Not many made us happy, sad and feel anger quite the way Nana did. His presence was powerful, his performances unforgettable, and his absence will now be deeply felt. Rest well, Nana...Om Shanti,” he wrote.

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Alia Bhatt, in her Instagram story, further added,“Farewell, Nana sir. You've made the world laugh, cry, and feel so much more in between. No one like you.”

Paresh Rawal, who famously collaborated with Nana Patekar in Anees Bazmee's 'Welcome', offered his tributes on X.“BHAU. NANA SAHEB. INSANELY HONEST AND INTENSE. LOVE AND RESPECT FOR EVER. AUM SHANTI,” he wrote.

BHAU. NANA SAHEB. INSANELY HONEST AND INTENSE. LOVE AND RESPECT FOR EVER. AUM SHANTI - Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) October 8, 2026

Kareena Kapoor Khan paid her tributes on Instagram and wrote,“Rest in power legend.”

Karisma Kapoor remembered her 'Shakti' co-star and added,“Some journeys stay with you forever. Working with Nana Patekar in Shakti, such a powerful film, is one of those experiences I will always cherish. His brilliance as an actor, his intensity and his presence were truly one of a kind. Grateful to have shared the screen with him. Rest in peace Nana sir.”

Hrithik Roshan, in his X post, wrote,“Rest in peace, dear Nana Sir. Thank you for giving us such authentic and entertaining cinema. Your hard-hitting performances, effortless comic timing and unforgettable characters will always be an inspiration. Watching your genius onscreen while growing up was a masterclass. My condolences to the Patekar family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Rest in peace, dear Nana Sir Thank you for giving us such authentic and entertaining cinema. Your hard-hitting performances, effortless comic timing and unforgettable characters will always be an inspiration. Watching your genius onscreen while growing up was a masterclass. My condolences to the Patekar family and friends. Om Shanti. - Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 8, 2026

Kajol remembered Nana Patekar as a“true original” as she wrote,“Goodbye to a true original. Thank you for everything you brought to the screen and to all of us who knew you. Strength and prayers to the family today.”

Manoj Bajpayee noted how the late Nana Patekar's journey gave hope to many like him who came to Mumbai to find a place in films.“Shocking! Still cannot believe Nana Patekar ji is no more. For so many of us who came to Mumbai hoping to find a place in films, his journey gave us hope. He made you believe that your craft, your individuality and being true to who you are could be enough to make your own place. We have lost one of our finest actors. You will be deeply missed, Nana ji. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Kartik Aaryan reflected on growing up watching Nana Patekar's films, as he shared his admiration for the late actor. Sharing a clip from Patekar's old interview, Aaryan wrote,“Nana Saheb. There will be no one like you. A person who came from nothing and became a true legend!! I have watched your films since I was a kid & have always admired your raw, impactful acting. Your performances have inspired me n so many others who dream of becoming actors!! And then there were those iconic one-liners“Ek Machhar”“Control Uday, control” & many more that only you could make unforgettable. Dialogues we grew up with and still remember by heart. Thank you for giving us characters that became a part of our lives. Your legacy will live forever, Sir.”

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Suniel Shetty has offered his condolences as well. "Absolutely shocking!!! They don't make men like you anymore. So deeply rooted no matter how high you rose. Unapologetically yourself, fiercely honest and a master of your craft. There was only one Nana. There will never be another. Rest in peace Bhau... Cinema won't be the same without you," he wrote on Instagram.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also paid his tribute to Nana Patekar. "...I will miss you, my friend. Your warmth. Your hugs. Your extraordinary performances. And whenever I miss seeing you, I will watch your films. Though today, I wish I could simply hug you one more time. My love and deepest condolences to your family and to everyone who loved you," he posted on Instagram.

South Indian film industry pays homage

Likewise, tributes also came in from members of the South Indian film industry, including the likes of Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and Kamal Haasan.

In a post on X, Rajinikanth offered his condolences, saying, "I can't believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Chiranjeevi hailed Nana Patekar's inspiring cinematic journey and his compassion for farmers. "Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary #NanaPatekar. An extraordinary actor with a powerful screen presence and artistic journey uniquely his own that left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and his service through his Foundation reflected his commitment to helping those in need. His legacy of art and humanity will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Chiranjeevi wrote on X.

Kamal Haasan's tribute for Nana Patekar read, "Heartbreaking news of Nana Patekar Ji's passing. An extraordinary artist and an even greater human being. The man was a force of nature, and he uplifted the lives of those around him. Beyond the screen, his work helping farmers in Maharashtra and his volunteer service during the Kargil War spoke volumes about his deep sense of duty. My deepest condolences to his family and his legions of fans."

Actor Mohanlal remembered Patekar's craft and wrote,“Nana Patekar Ji brought rare intensity, depth and honesty to every role he played. His craft and his compassion leave an indelible mark that will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Nana Patekar Ji brought rare intensity, depth and honesty to every role he played. His craft and his compassion leave an indelible mark that will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. - Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 8, 2026

Cause of Death and Funeral Details

Patekar passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

His last rites will take place at his farmhouse residence, affectionately known as Nanachi Wadi, located in Donje village near Khadakwasla, Pune. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)