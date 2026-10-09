Ranabaali Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda Takes On British Rule In Gripping Period Saga!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Vijay Deverakonda transforms into a fierce warrior taking on the British in the new Ranabaali trailer. The Rayalaseema backdrop packs a solid punch with raw action and heavy emotions.

The makers just dropped the Ranabaali trailer a week before the film hits the screens. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead roles in this period drama. The four-minute video gives us a clear look at the core plot and the vintage setup. The story takes place in the Rayalaseema region during the British era. Vijay Deverakonda plays a rebel warrior who fights back against British rule. He questions their cruel acts and stands up for his people.

The trailer mainly highlights the deep conflict surrounding Vijay Deverakonda's character. He leads a massive revolt against the British empire. The makers packed the video with intense action blocks and strong emotional drama. The film clearly offers more than just regular fights. The Rayalaseema setting mixed with the British timeline creates a very unique mood. Vijay Deverakonda grabs all the attention with his raw aggression and fighting spirit.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in Ranabaali. She travels alongside Vijay Deverakonda's character throughout his intense journey. The trailer hints that her role holds strong importance in the emotional arc of the story. The makers kept the exact details of her character under wraps for now. Overall, the video perfectly sets up the hero's massive rebellion against the British forces and the emotional weight behind his fight.

Rahul Sankrityan directed this massive period action drama. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the project, while Ajay-Atul composed the music. The film will hit the big screens next week on October 16 as a special Dasara release. Fans have huge expectations since Vijay Deverakonda is returning with a period action subject. The four-minute trailer successfully builds the hype with its Rayalaseema backdrop, anti-British revolt, and high-voltage action.