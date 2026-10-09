Raebareli Horror: Woman And Girl Trapped As Men Smash Car Windows In Road Rage Attack (WATCH)

In a horrifying broad daylight incident in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, a woman travelling with her young daughter encountered an unexpected ordeal when three men allegedly smashed the car windows after blocking their vehicle on the road on Wednesday,

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a woman and her daughter were seen trapped inside their car when one of the assailants continuously battered the vehicle, leaving the girl terrified, and the mother was desperately trying to shield her from any harm.

With rising concerns about road safety and aggressive behaviour on Indian roads, the footage of the harrowing encounter has once again highlighted the grave risks of road rage, particularly when women and children are caught in such frightening situations.

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How Did the Harrowing Incident Unfold?

Mudwa village, which is located in the Jagatpur police station area, witnessed a horrifying and lawless confrontation on Wednesday when a few local men aggressively intercepted a car carrying a woman and her young daughter.

The woman was travelling in the car, reportedly to drop her daughter at school around 7 am, when three men deliberately blocked the car on the way and aggressively began pelting it with bricks and stones, smashing its windows and windshield. One of the accused pelted stones at the rear window of the car, leaving the woman and daughter terrified.

Another accused picked up a brick and smashed the side window of the vehicle as the helpless mother and child cried for help from inside. Realising that the mother was filming the incident, the accused tried to hide his face cowardly, attempting to conceal his identity while continuing his aggressive intimidation.

Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh - A woman travelling with her daughter reportedly faced a frightening incident after a man allegedly stopped their car on the road and began smashing one of its windows, the man allegedly blocked the vehicle before turning aggressive and striking the car window. The child was reportedly left terrified as her mother confronted the man during the incident.

- NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 8, 2026

The window glass of the car was completely shattered by the relentless blows, scattering glass shards across the interior seats where the young girl sat crying. The entire incident was captured by the woman on a mobile phone, as three men were apparently taking advantage of a mother and a girl on an empty road in Mudwa village.

The horrifying ordeal endured by the woman and her daughter was brought to the authorities at Jagatpur police station, which has jurisdiction over the area, prompting an immediate official response and an extensive manhunt to bring the culprits to book.

Three Men Identified and Arrested

Following the horrifying incident, the woman, Riddhima Singh, and her husband Mohit Singh filed a written complaint with the Jagatpur police station, and the First Information Report (FIR) was filed against three accused.

The authorities launched an investigation and managed to arrest three accused, identified as Ritesh Mishra, Shyam Mishra, and Satman Mishra, all residents of Mudwa village, as per the names in the FIR, alongside four to five unidentified persons involved in the horrifying incident that took place in Raebareli.

According to reports, the Jagatpur police have registered cases against all three accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 191(2) (Rioting), 109 (Attempt to murder), 115(2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 131 (Assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), and 324(4) (Mischief causing damage), alongside several unidentified persons as investigations continue.

The Circle Inspector Girja Shankar Tripathi stated that three accused had been detained and that the viral video and the evidence with regard to the incident are being examined as part of the investigation. The police stated that efforts are underway to arrest other unidentified persons mentioned in the FIR.

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