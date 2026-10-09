UP SHOCKER! Man Shoots Estranged Wife And Male Friend In Firozabad Market, Act Caught On Camera (WATCH)

Panic erupted in the Kotla Chungi area of Firozabad on Tuesday night after a 35-year-old man allegedly opened fire on his estranged wife and her male friend inside a busy commercial complex. Both victims suffered severe bullet wounds and have been rushed to Agra for critical medical care. The shooting took place around 8:30 PM at the DAV Market within the limits of Uttar Police Station.

According to police officials, the accused, identified as Rishabh Tailang, arrived at an office where his 32-year-old wife, Shipra, was present alongside her friend, Jitendra Thakur (also known as Sunny). In a sudden fit of rage, Rishabh allegedly pulled out his licensed revolver and discharged four to five rounds at the duo.

Victims Rushed to Agra in Critical Condition

Sunny sustained three gunshot wounds, including two to his chest and rib area. Given his critical state, doctors immediately referred him to a hospital in Agra. Shipra was hit in her left shoulder, abdomen, and left rib, while another bullet grazed her hand. Bleeding heavily, she managed to walk to a neighboring shop to beg the shopkeeper to alert her family members.

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Firozabad Shockwork: Man Shoots Wife and Alleged Lover in Broad Daylight - Extramarital Affair

A shocking incident occurred at Kotla Chungi in Firozabad U.P where a man named Rishabh shot his wife Shipra and her alleged lover Jitendra inside a market

As the gunfire erupted a terrified voice at the scene was heard screaming, "Mama rahne do, Mama, Mama!!"

Both victims were severely injured and referred to Agra.

Police Swift Action: The police arrested the suspect at the spot

- Ramesh Speaks (@rameshofficial0) October 7, 2026

Accused Arrested at the Scene

Police units responded swiftly to the site, apprehending Rishabh on the spot. Officers recovered the licensed revolver along with several spent cartridges from his possession. Preliminary investigations indicate that the violent attack was triggered by a marital dispute stemming from an alleged extramarital affair. Officials confirmed that Rishabh and Shipra were living separately, and legal separation proceedings were already underway. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Langeh stated that both victims remain hospitalized under intensive care, and further legal action and investigations are actively ongoing.