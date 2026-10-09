Jaipur Traders Protest JDA's Demolition Drive, Block New Sanganer Rd

Residents and shopkeepers on Thursday protested against the Jaipur Development Authority's (JDA) anti-encroachment drive on New Sanganer Road, following orders from the Rajasthan High Court to clear illegal structures and widen the stretch between Sodala and Gurjar Ki Thadi. The protesters blocked traffic, burned tyres and sat on the road performing aarti during the protest, prompting police to intervene and clear the area.

Police Response to Protests

Speaking to ANI, ACP (Law and Order) Jethoo Singh said police were trying to persuade the protesters to clear the road and that discussions were also being held with their leadership. "We are taking action. They blocked traffic, burned tyres, and sat down performing aarti. We tried to reason with them, but they remained stubborn; they blocked the road and refused to move. We are currently trying to persuade them to clear the area; hopefully, they will agree. We are making an effort; some have agreed, and we are speaking to the leadership as well," said ACP.

Singh further said that police would take action if the protesters did not comply, stressing that the authorities would proceed in accordance with the law. "If they don't comply, we will take action, as their conduct is unlawful. It is the government's mandate, and it is our duty. Once senior officials issue instructions, we will carry out the necessary action in full compliance with the law," ACP added.

High Court-Ordered Demolition Drive

Earlier, on October 5, the JDA launched a demolition and anti-encroachment drive on New Sanganer Road in Jaipur as part of the proposed widening of the road to approximately 160 feet. The action is being carried out on the stretch between Sodala and Gurjar Ki Thadi, with the immediate drive focused on a limited portion near Gurjar Ki Thadi following directions from the Rajasthan High Court.

JDA officials have identified structures and extensions falling within the proposed road boundary for removal. BJP MLA Gopal Sharma, who was present at the spot, questioned the manner in which the demarcation was carried out and said that some residents had claimed to possess legal documents relating to their properties.

The JDA had earlier issued notices to around 250 structures along New Sanganer Road, directing owners to remove constructions marked as encroachments. The wider road-widening exercise has triggered concerns among traders and residents, several of whom have approached courts seeking relief against the demolition action.

The immediate operation, however, is understood to be limited in scale. According to JDA officials, around 15 structures on the one-kilometre stretch near Gurjar Ki Thadi had been identified for the current action, primarily involving staircases, shop extensions and other portions falling within the road boundary. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)