NTPC Electron Quiz 2026-27: IIT Madras Team Crowned National Champion

NTPC, India's largest integrated power utility, on Thursday concluded its flagship Electron Quiz 2026-27, with an IIT Madras team emerging as the national champion in the competition aimed at encouraging curiosity, learning and fresh thinking among young minds.

The quiz was organised from September 5, beginning with the regional round in Lucknow, and culminated in the National Finale in Noida on October 8. The competition was conducted across nine regional locations.

IIT Madras Dominates National Finale

Advik Kabra and Ashish Cherian Thannickal of IIT Madras secured the first position at the Grand Finale, while their institute-mates Sreeram Madhavan V and Ishaan Joshi finished second. Waqar Moid and Parth Arya Bhat of IIT Kanpur secured the third position.

Prize Money for National Winners

At the national level, the winning team received a prize of Rs 1 lakh, while the second- and third-placed teams were awarded Rs 60,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively. Teams finishing fourth, fifth and sixth received Rs 16,000 each, while the remaining 12 teams were awarded Rs 8,000 each.

NTPC Encourages Spirit of Learning and Transformation

Anil Kumar Jadli, Director (HR), NTPC, who was present at the event, congratulated the winners and appreciated all participants for their enthusiasm and participation. Jadli encouraged the students to carry forward the spirit of learning and curiosity in their future endeavours.

Speaking about NTPC's own journey of transformation, he highlighted the company's evolution beyond its traditional identity into an integrated energy major. He encouraged the young participants to embrace a similar spirit of transformation and adaptability in their own lives and careers.

Pan-India Participation and Regional Rounds

The regional rounds of this year's competition were held in Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Raipur, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Noida. More than 1,100 teams participated in the competition, making this year's edition one of the largest editions of the NTPC Electron Quiz.

Regional Winners Awarded

At the regional level, the winning teams received Rs 60,000, while the second- and third-placed teams were awarded Rs 40,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively. Teams securing the fourth, fifth and sixth positions received Rs 8,000 each.

S N Panigrahi, Executive Director (HR); Premlata, Executive Director (Strategic HRD & Talent Development); senior executives, employees and students from various institutes were also present at the event to encourage the finalists.

About the NTPC Electron Quiz

Organised since 2004, the NTPC Electron Quiz, themed 'The World of Business & Management', is a flagship initiative aimed at promoting learning and intellectual growth. Over the years, the quiz has grown in scale and stature, providing students from across the country an opportunity to learn and compete.

About NTPC Limited

NTPC Limited, a Maharatna company of the Government of India, is India's largest integrated power utility with an installed capacity of over 91 GW.

As the company continues to strengthen its position across the energy value chain, NTPC is expanding beyond conventional power generation into renewable energy and emerging areas, including battery energy storage, nuclear power, carbon capture and green chemicals. The company is targeting 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 as part of its broader commitment to India's evolving energy landscape. (ANI)

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