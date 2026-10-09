Rebel NCPI Faction Unfazed By Mamata's Delhi Visit, Seeks More Time

Rebel Faction Dismisses Mamata's Visit

Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia on Thursday dismissed Mamata Banerjee's recent visit to the national capital, emphasising that the rebel faction remains unfazed by her administrative or political movements. Reacting to questions about Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, Basunia, a prominent member among the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmakers who recently aligned with the NCPI, made light of her presence in the capital. He said, "As for where Mamata Banerjee goes or not, that is not our concern; she is the Leader of the Opposition and is free to go wherever she pleases."

Addressing ongoing parliamentary proceedings and factional disputes following the major rift within the TMC party, the Cooch Behar MP indicated that the rebel group is seeking additional time from parliamentary authorities to formalise their stance. "We will request more time, another 20 days-and our leader, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, will articulate our position on the matter," Basunia added, pointing to veteran leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay to steer their collective strategy.

Following major internal friction within the TMC, a substantial bloc of 20 Lok Sabha MPs broke away to merge with the registered regional outfit, the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). In response to disqualification notices and legal challenges raised by the TMC leadership under anti-defection laws, the breakaway group under Sudip Bandyopadhyay's leadership is seeking a 20-day extension to file their formal replies with the Lok Sabha Speaker's office.

Mamata Banerjee on Her Delhi Visit

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee said she would travel to Delhi after being urged by INDIA Alliance leaders to participate in the ongoing movement. Speaking about her Delhi visit, Banerjee said she had initially planned to send Abhishek instead but later agreed to attend after her name was included in the list of INDIA Alliance leaders seeking an appointment with the President. "I was asked to go, so I am going. A request for an appointment with the President has been made for the 8th or 9th on behalf of the leaders of the INDIA Alliance; my name has been included in that list," Banerjee said.

She said that given the ongoing movement, it would not be appropriate for her to stay away, particularly as people in Bengal wanted her to travel to Delhi. "Initially, I had thought I wouldn't go and would send Abhishek instead, but they have urged me to attend, and my name has been submitted. Given the ongoing movement, it wouldn't look right if I didn't stand with them, especially since the people of Bengal want me to go," she said.

CJP Announces Nationwide Protest

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das announced a nationwide protest targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10 at Jantar Mantar. Das said the CJP had formally intimated the Delhi Police about the proposed demonstration and that the protest would be led by youth over issues related to elections and voter lists. He said he visited Parliament Street Police Station and submitted a formal letter informing the police that the CJP and youth from across the country would gather at Jantar Mantar on October 10. (ANI)

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