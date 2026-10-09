TN Minister Refutes Kanimozhi's Medicine Shortage Claims: 'Political'

Political Spar Over Medicine Shortage, Gold Ring Scheme

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Arunraj refuted DMK MP Kanimozhi's allegations regarding medicine shortages in government hospitals. Speaking to reporters, Arunraj stated, "These are political statements; they're not based on any facts. We have sufficient medicines in all the government hospitals."

Responding to the criticism of the TVK government's 'Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram' (Maternal Uncle's Gold Ring) scheme, the Tamil Nadu Minister said that the government gives equal importance to all the schemes. He said,“That is also an important scheme for the benefit of the people. Our government gives equal importance to all the schemes."

Earlier today, addressing a DMK meeting, Kanimozhi had criticised the gold ring scheme, while alleging a shortage of medicines in government hospitals.“Basic amenities and medicines in hospitals are far more essential for women and children than free gift hampers,” she said.

About the 'Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram' Scheme

On September 28, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched the 'Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram' (Maternal Uncle's Gold Ring) scheme at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, bringing the scheme into effect across government hospitals in the state. Under the scheme, eligible newborns are being provided a one-gram, 22-carat gold ring.

The initiative will be implemented across Tamil Nadu, except in Maduranthakam and Dharapuram, where bypolls were due at the time of the launch. The scheme is aimed at providing gold rings to eligible children born in government hospitals and government primary health centres.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, each gold ring will have a unique serial number and will be given in tamper-proof packaging. Mothers who are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu and have registered under Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) and obtained a Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) ID will be eligible to receive the benefit under the scheme. (ANI)

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