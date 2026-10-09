Roll Back SIR Or Vacate Throne, Revanth Reddy Warns PM Modi

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged the Centre to roll back the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stating that otherwise the public would make Prime Minister Narendra Modi move out of office. Speaking while leaving Raj Ghat after the INDIA bloc visited Raj Ghat amid a campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Reddy said, "Roll back SIR, otherwise you will have to vacate your position. 'Sampoorn kranti'. Vacate your throne, Modi ji; otherwise the public will make you do that."

INDIA Bloc Continues Protest, Visits Raj Ghat

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the INDIA bloc had been on Delhi's streets for three days. "First, we went from Parliament to meet the CEC to convey to him that he has been a part of 'vote chori'. Second, yesterday we went to protest at Jantar Mantar. We were not allowed. LoP Rahul Gandhi was treated very badly," he said. He said the Raj Ghat visit was to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, alleging that the right to protest is being undermined. "We said that the democratic principles of India are under attack. The right to dissent is being hijacked in India; we are being silenced and not being allowed to protest anywhere in Delhi," he said.

Tagore alleged, "The CEC must go; he has an understanding with Amit Shah and Mr Modi. To keep them in power, the CEC has done 'vote chori'." On the next steps, he said the opposition would announce its decision soon. "Tomorrow morning we will let you know whenever there is a decision," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders earlier paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, marking the third consecutive day of protest over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Leaders Slam Centre, Vow to Continue Agitation

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) and MP KC Venugopal highlighted the significance of the move by the opposition. "This is the greatest message we are giving. Mahatma Gandhi led the freedom fight for India. The entire democracy is completely finished by Modi and Shah through Gyanesh Kumar. We have come here to pray to Mahatma. This is one of the most powerful agitations...We will let you know (the next course of action)," he told reporters.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the country was united behind the demand, stating the central leadership should "listen to the voice of the country". "The entire country is united today. The country demands Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. PM should bow before the nation and remember that he himself had called himself 'Pradhansevak'. As the Prime Minister, he should listen to the voice of the country and leave, trying to win the election through deceit with the help of the Election Commission," he said.

INDIA bloc MPs staged a march to Nirvachan Sadan on Tuesday and protested near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, leading to police detaining several MPs, including Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

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