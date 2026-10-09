'Boys Were Bullying Me': Assam Student Vanishes From Train, Later Found Dead In Andhra Pradesh

Assam student Himashri Boro was found dead beside a railway track in Andhra days after she went missing while travelling on Vivek Express to Guwahati. Her family said she had reported being bullied and misbehaved with before contact was lost.

A 20-year-old student from Assam, who went missing while travelling aboard the Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express, was found dead beside a railway track in Andhra Pradesh, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death.

Himashri Boro, a student of B Borooah College in Guwahati, had travelled to Visakhapatnam on September 30 as part of an Assamese dance troupe that was attending a programme. She later boarded train number 22503 for her return journey to Guwahati.

Boro's family said they remained in contact with her during the journey. According to them, she spoke to a friend during the trip and reportedly said some boys were bullying and misbehaving with her.

The family said her phone later became unreachable. They subsequently alerted the Railway Protection Force and police and reported her missing.

ASSAM: GUWAHATI COLLEGE STUDENT FOUND DEAD BESIDE RAILWAY TRACK IN ANDHRA PRADESH; Himashree Boro, a B. Borooah College student was travelling from Visakhapatnam to Guwahati when she reportedly told a friend at 2:39 AM on October 6 that some boys were bullying and misbehaving with her, before the call abruptly disconnected and her phone became unreachable; railway police later recovered her body near Tikulampur, informed her family and collected footage of her train journey, while the circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.

- The Truth India (@thetruthin) October 7, 2026

The family later searched the S2 coach in which she had been travelling and found two bags and documents believed to belong to her. Railway police also collected CCTV and other video footage from the journey.

CCTV footage that has surfaced shows Boro walking along a railway platform before boarding a departing train. An unidentified man can be seen approaching her and appearing to speak to her.

As the train began moving, Boro boarded along with other passengers. The man also appeared to try to board before getting off.

Another video, reportedly recorded by Boro during the journey and sent to a friend, shows her standing in the train aisle with several men around her. The identities of the people seen in the footage and the circumstances in which it was recorded have not been established.

A young woman from Assam boarded a train home. She never made it back.

New CCTV footage has emerged showing Himashree Boro moments before she boarded the Vivek Express, along with another video reportedly recorded by her during the journey. EastMojo (@EastMojo) October 8, 2026

The family has also alleged that some young men in the same coach made obscene gestures towards her. They said she was also in regular contact with a woman identified as Jyoti Choudhury. These claims have not been independently verified.

Railway police later recovered Boro's body beside a railway track at Tekkalipuram in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district and informed her family.

The cause of death has not yet been established. Investigators are examining how Boro left the train, what happened before her death and whether anyone else was involved.

Missing Assam Girl Himashri Boro Found Dead Near Railway Line in Andhra Pradesh

October 7: The body of 20-year-old Himashri Boro of Bonda, Guwahati, who went missing while travelling by train from Visakhapatnam to Guwahati, has reportedly been recovered in Andhra Pradesh.

The Hindu️ (@PulakDa09473058) October 7, 2026

Her family, from Kamrup district, has approached Assam Police seeking assistance with the investigation.

Former All Bodo Students' Union president Dipen Boro has urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure justice for the family.

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The case has also prompted concern on social media, with users calling for a time-bound investigation. However, no conclusion about the circumstances of Boro's death has been reached at this stage.